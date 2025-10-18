Việt Nam highlights export potential at Hong Kong trade show

HONG KONG — Thirteen Vietnamese manufacturers are showcasing their products at Phase 2 of the Global Sources Trade Show in Hong Kong this week under a support programme by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, aimed at promoting the country’s export potential and strengthening its participation in global supply chains.

The participating companies are displaying a wide range of Việt Nam-made products, including kitchenware, gift items, household goods and personal care essentials, at a dedicated Việt Nam Pavilion within the Lifestyle and Home & Kitchen sections of the exhibition.

Tô Hoài Nam, deputy chairman and general secretary of Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (VINASME), said the programme is part of the Government’s broader efforts to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in expanding export activities and building stronger trade connections.

“Participation in major international trade fairs like this provides Vietnamese businesses with valuable opportunities to reach new buyers, learn about market trends, and enhance their competitiveness,” he said.

“Through our support programme, we aim to help enterprises improve product design and quality to meet global standards, while positioning Vietnamese goods as reliable and creative choices for international partners,” he added.

The initiative offers participating companies technical training, trade promotion assistance, and business-matching opportunities to strengthen their export readiness and global presence.

Việt Nam’s growing participation in international trade fairs reflects its efforts to diversify export markets and promote higher value-added products, in line with the Government’s strategy to enhance the visibility of Vietnamese brands abroad.

The Global Sources Trade Show, one of Asia’s largest sourcing events, is taking place from October 18 to 21 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.

The four-day exhibition brings together suppliers and buyers from around the world, providing Vietnamese exporters with direct access to potential partners in key markets. — VNS