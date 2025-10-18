PM calls for higher responsibility in public investment disbursement

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on ministries, sectors and localities to promote their responsibility to the nation and the people by accelerating the disbursement of public investment, boosting socio-economic growth and improving people's living conditions.

The PM made the call while chairing a nationwide conference on October 18 on public investment promotion for 2025, the fourth such meeting this year, held in person at the Government's headquarters and connected online with 34 provinces and cities.

He underlined that to achieve economic growth of over 8 per cent in 2025 and create momentum for double-digit growth in the following years, investment, particularly public investment, must serve as a key growth driver.

He noted that public investment capital for this term has risen by 55 per cent compared to the previous term. For 2025 alone, the figure totals approximately VNĐ1.11 quadrillion (US$42.1 billion) with the Government striving for 100 per cent disbursement to help spur growth and development.

As of October 16, public investment disbursement had reached VNĐ455 trillion, equivalent to 50.7 per cent of the annual plan – still below expectations. Twenty-nine central agencies and 18 localities remain under the national average. The PM noted that under Regulation No. 366-QĐ/TW recently issued by the Politburo, performance in public investment disbursement will be one of the key evaluation criteria for collectives and individuals in the political system.

He urged participants to review and assess disbursement results, identify the causes of delays, and clarify responsibilities, avoiding any buck-passing or evasion of accountability.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the 2025 State budget investment plan totals over VNĐ897 trillion, of which more than VNĐ871 trillion (97.1 per cent) has been allocated. The remaining VNĐ26.2 trillion has yet to be distributed in detail. As of mid-October, nine ministries and 16 localities had disbursement rates above the national average.

It underscored that the Government and the PM have issued multiple official dispatches, directives, and held many nationwide conferences to drive implementation of public investment, which is considered an important political task. The PM and Deputy PMs have also conducted field inspections to address institutional, procedural, and regulatory bottlenecks in major national and priority projects, it noted.

The ministry reported that since early 2025, Việt Nam has completed over 455km of expressways and begun construction on 364km more, aiming to reach 3,000km by the end of 2025. Discipline and transparency in public investment have been strengthened, with ministries and localities regularly reviewing and reallocating funds between projects to ensure efficiency, transparency, and timely implementation, making a significant contribution to economic growth, macro-economic stability, and sustainable development, it added. — VNS