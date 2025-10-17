90 outstanding agricultural brands honoured

HÀ NỘI — Ninety leading agricultural brands and products have been named winners of the Vietnam Golden Agricultural Brand 2025, recognising excellence, innovation and contribution to rural development.

The General Council of Agriculture and Rural Development Vietnam held the 11th annual awards ceremony in Hà Nội on Friday to honour this year’s achievers.

The recognised brands span a wide range of sectors including cultivation, livestock, aquaculture, agricultural processing, agri-tech and products under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme.

All awardees met strict criteria on product quality, safe production processes, innovation, environmental protection and community contribution.

Hồ Xuân Hùng, chairman of the General Council of Agriculture and Rural Development Vietnam, said the country’s agriculture sector continued to play a vital role in the national economy during the first nine months of this year.

Agricultural, forestry and fishery exports reached US$52.31 billion, up 14 per cent year-on-year, with a trade surplus of nearly $16 billion, an increase of 17.6 per cent.

Key export items such as rice, coffee, fruit, pepper and seafood have expanded their markets, strengthening the global reputation of Vietnamese agricultural products.

Launched in 2015, the Vietnam Golden Agricultural Brands programme is an initiative by the General Council of Agriculture and Rural Development Vietnam to honour enterprises, co-operatives and individuals who have made significant contributions to agriculture, farmers and rural development.

Over the past decade, the programme has helped enhance the brand value of many local agricultural products, fostering stronger links between enterprises, farmers and localities.

Many products recognised through the programme have gained market prominence, becoming high-value commodities that generate substantial income for farmers and businesses. — VNS