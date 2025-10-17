Politics & Law
Home Economy

90 outstanding agricultural brands honoured

October 17, 2025 - 15:58
The General Council of Agriculture and Rural Development Vietnam held the 11th annual ceremony to honour the “Vietnam Golden Agricultural Brands 2025” in Hà Nội on Friday.
The Vietnam General Council of Agriculture and Rural Development held a ceremony in Hà Nộii on October 17 to honour 90 outstanding brands and products under the “Vietnam Golden Agricultural Brand Awards 2025. — Photo nongnghiepmoitruong.vn

HÀ NỘI — Ninety leading agricultural brands and products have been named winners of the Vietnam Golden Agricultural Brand 2025, recognising excellence, innovation and contribution to rural development.

The General Council of Agriculture and Rural Development Vietnam held the 11th annual awards ceremony in Hà Nội on Friday to honour this year’s achievers.

The recognised brands span a wide range of sectors including cultivation, livestock, aquaculture, agricultural processing, agri-tech and products under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme.

All awardees met strict criteria on product quality, safe production processes, innovation, environmental protection and community contribution.

Hồ Xuân Hùng, chairman of the General Council of Agriculture and Rural Development Vietnam, said the country’s agriculture sector continued to play a vital role in the national economy during the first nine months of this year.

Agricultural, forestry and fishery exports reached US$52.31 billion, up 14 per cent year-on-year, with a trade surplus of nearly $16 billion, an increase of 17.6 per cent.

Key export items such as rice, coffee, fruit, pepper and seafood have expanded their markets, strengthening the global reputation of Vietnamese agricultural products.

Launched in 2015, the Vietnam Golden Agricultural Brands programme is an initiative by the General Council of Agriculture and Rural Development Vietnam to honour enterprises, co-operatives and individuals who have made significant contributions to agriculture, farmers and rural development.

Over the past decade, the programme has helped enhance the brand value of many local agricultural products, fostering stronger links between enterprises, farmers and localities.

Many products recognised through the programme have gained market prominence, becoming high-value commodities that generate substantial income for farmers and businesses. — VNS

Economy

Việt Nam affirms position on global 5G technology map

At the Open RAN Connect 2025 international conference in Hà Nội on October 15, Viettel High Tech was named by Gartner as a 'Niche Player”'for its pioneering role in developing and commercialising 5G Open Radio Access Network (RAN) technology using ASIC chipsets.
Economy

Việt Nam charts a new course for energy security

By 2030, Việt Nam aims to maintain a 15 per cent reserve margin in generation capacity, reduce electricity losses, and raise renewables to 25–30 per cent of its total primary energy supply. Greenhouse gas emissions from the sector are targeted to fall by 15–35 per cent compared with business-as-usual levels.

