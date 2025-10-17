Politics & Law
Home Economy

Association urges open-access EVN charging infrastructure

October 17, 2025 - 15:46
Việt Nam Automobile, Motorcycle and Bicycle Association (VAMOBA) has submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister to develop an open-access charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) to ensure fair competition and support sustainable growth in the country’s shift to green mobility.

 

A charging station in Hà Nội. EV charging infrastructure should be considered as a strategic public asset linked to national energy security and the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s electric vehicle industry. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Automobile, Motorcycle and Bicycle Association (VAMOBA) has sent a proposal to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on developing an open-access charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) to ensure fair competition and sustainable growth in the country’s transition to green mobility.

According to VAMOBA President Phạm Cường, Việt Nam has issued a number of policies to promote transport electrification and create favourable conditions for investment in charging infrastructure.

Large-scale charging infrastructure projects have been implemented, such as V-Green of Vingroup, the charging system of PVOIL – PV Power at petrol stations, and those of TMT Motor, Dat Bike and EBOOST.

However, VAMOBA noted that these charging systems currently serve only vehicles of their own brand while limiting access for others. This could lead to monopoly in charging infrastructure, hinder small enterprises from entering the market and reduce consumer choice.

The association emphasised that EV charging infrastructure should be considered a strategic public asset linked to national energy security and the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s electric vehicle industry.

A closed ecosystem might create dependence on a few large corporations and weaken local supporting industries, while an open-access system with standardised connections and transparent usage mechanisms would promote a healthy competitive market, attract private investment, spur innovation and protect consumer rights.

Experiences from the EU, Japan and South Korea show that three key factors for successful EV adoption include common charging standards, open-access charging infrastructure and a transparent management framework, the association said.

Accordingly, the association urged the issuance of technical standards and regulations for open-access charging systems, together with the development of a national standard for charging and connecting.

The establishment of clear non-monopoly principles and transparent commercial access for all automakers is also important, the association said. Charging prices should be made public.

It is also necessary to introduce policies to encourage investment in charging infrastructure, including preferential land use fee, tax incentives and credit support, the association said. — VNS

