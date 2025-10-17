Vietjet reinforces commitment to gender equality in aviation

SINGAPORE — Vietjet highlighted its strong commitment to gender equality and sustainable growth during the 2025 Women in Aviation International – Singapore Chapter (WAI-SG) Gala Dinner, an event that gathered over 300 aviation leaders and professionals from around the world.

The high-profile event was attended by Sun Xueling, Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development, who joined industry experts in recognising organisations that are advancing inclusivity in aviation.

Hồ Ngọc Yến Phương, member of the Board of Directors, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vietjet, emphasised the airline’s active measures to ensure equal opportunities for women across all areas of aviation – not just in the cockpit but also in technical, operational and financial roles.

“We don’t just talk about gender equality – we live it. At Vietjet, we believe that empowering women is essential to achieving long‑term, sustainable growth,” she said.

Founded by Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, Southeast Asia’s first self‑made female billionaire, Vietjet is widely regarded as a symbol of women’s leadership in aviation. According to its 2023 reports, women represent approximately 40 per cent of Vietjet’s workforce, while nearly 30 of management or leadership positions are held by women – figures that place the carrier among those with relatively high female leadership ratios in the region.

Under the theme 'Pioneering the Sky’s Future,' WAI‑SG promotes programmes that empower and connect the next generation of female leaders working toward a more inclusive, innovative and sustainable aviation industry in the Asia‑Pacific region

An international recognition

Vietjet has won the title of 'Asia’s Leading Airline-Customer Experience 2025' at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) ceremony held in Hong Kong, reaffirming its position as one of Asia’s leading new-age carriers.

This year’s event gathered global leaders and experts from the aviation, tourism and hospitality sectors to celebrate excellence in travel. Widely regarded as one of the world’s most respected honours in the industry, the World Travel Awards recognise outstanding achievements through votes cast by industry professionals and travellers worldwide.

Graham E. Cooke, Founder of World Travel Awards, said Vietjet continues to set the benchmark for customer service in the aviation sector and added: “I am delighted that both the travel trade and the public have acknowledged this excellence by voting it ‘Asia's Leading Airline-Customer Experience 2025’.”

Nguyễn Thanh Sơn, managing director of Vietjet, said: “We are truly honoured to be recognised by the World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year. This accolade is a heartfelt tribute to the hundreds of millions of passengers and the entire Vietjet team who have trusted, supported and worked tirelessly to deliver exceptional flying experiences. Vietjet will keep expanding its global network to offer modern, comfortable and inspiring journeys.”

Vietjet continues to elevate its passenger experience through innovation, introducing a range of new products and services. The airline also celebrates local cultures with themed activities during major festivals like Chuseok (South Korea), Holi and Diwali (India) and the Mid-Autumn Festival across various Asian countries. — VNS