Việt Nam’s paper packaging market set to soar

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s paper packaging industry is on track to reach US$4.14 billion by 2029, driven by rising environmental awareness and government policies promoting sustainable production.

In Hà Nội, support programmes for businesses and craft villages have been in place for two decades, beginning with the Cleaner Production Programme, now known as the National Action Programme on Sustainable Production and Consumption.

The city is stepping up efforts to cut plastic waste. At its recently-held 25th session, the Hà Nội People’s Council passed a resolution to reduce plastic emissions.

From January 1, 2027, markets and convenience stores will no longer provide non-biodegradable plastic bags free of charge, and from January 2031, the production and import of single-use plastic products, except those carrying the Vietnamese Eco-label, will be banned. Supermarkets across the capital are already distributing environmentally-friendly bags.

Thu Nga, owner of a coffee brand on Trích Sài Street, said: “For over a year now, my stores have limited the use of single-use plastics. At first, customers were surprised, but later they supported the change – especially young people.”

Vinamilk retail and product showcase stores in Hà Nội now use only biodegradable bags and no longer provide plastic spoons with yoghurt products.

Other cities and provinces, including HCM City, Quảng Ninh and Đà Nẵng, have also introduced significant changes in production and consumption patterns, particularly in packaging.

Manufacturers are responding proactively. Lê Anh, Director of Sustainable Development at Duy Tân Recycling JSC, noted that recycled plastics and eco-friendly packaging are attracting growing attention as the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mechanism expands.

By 2025, Duy Tân expects to produce 49,300 tonnes of recycled plastic, with half for domestic use and half for export, reflecting rising local demand.

The Việt Nam Packaging Recycling Alliance (PRO Việt Nam), a coalition of businesses committed to sustainable packaging collection and recycling, reported recycling volumes reaching 64,000 tonnes in 2024 and projects growth of 20–30 per cent in 2025. The paper packaging market is forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of 9.73 per cent, underlining strong potential in the green packaging sector.

Globally, the green packaging market is nearing $500 billion a year, expanding by 12 per cent annually, while Việt Nam leads regional growth at 13.4 per cent. With around 6,000 businesses in the domestic packaging industry gradually shifting to eco-friendly production, the sector is laying a strong foundation for sustainable development. — VNS