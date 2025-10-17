Business forum seeks to enhance cooperation between Việt Nam and Indonesia

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade on Thursday hosted the Việt Nam–Indonesia Business Forum in Banten as part of the Indonesia Trade Expo 2025, aiming to strengthen economic cooperation across sectors and advance shared goals of green growth, circular economy and digital transformation.

The forum served as an open platform for government agencies, business associations and enterprises from both countries to exchange views, update policies and explore market opportunities.

Nguyễn Phúc Nam, deputy director of the Department of International Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, emphasised the strong potential for cooperation between Việt Nam and Indonesia. He said it was essential to enhance policy dialogue, harmonise trade and investment regulations, and further digitalise customs procedures to develop an ASEAN-wide smart customs system.

He added that businesses should be encouraged to collaborate in high-value sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, agro-food processing, electronics, green energy and logistics. Nam also highlighted the importance of human resource development and technology transfer, particularly in smart manufacturing, logistics and supply chain management.

Nam noted that both governments are pursuing sustainable growth strategies, which offer major opportunities for enterprises to expand cooperation in green growth, circular economy and digital transformation.

Việt Nam and Indonesia share a strong legal framework to support trade and investment, including the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement, ASEAN’s free trade agreements with other partners and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Participants at the forum discussed opportunities and challenges in healthcare cooperation and measures to strengthen cross-border partnerships in the health sector.

According to Febie Yoenza, deputy president of the Indonesian Association of Medical Device Manufacturers, there is great potential for collaboration between the two countries in healthcare. Indonesia can export medical equipment to Việt Nam, while Việt Nam holds strengths in cardiac stent production and advanced medical software.

There is also strong potential for joint research and development between companies, universities and research institutes from both sides. — VNS