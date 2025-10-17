Việt Nam affirms position on global 5G technology map

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has affirmed its growing position on the global 5G technology map after Viettel High Tech, a subsidiary of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, was honoured by Gartner for its role in commercialising 5G technology.

At the Open RAN Connect 2025 international conference in Hà Nội on October 15, Viettel High Tech was named by Gartner as a 'Niche Player' for its pioneering role in developing and commercialising 5G Open Radio Access Network (RAN) technology using ASIC chipsets.

With its proven capability in deploying large-scale 5G technology both in Việt Nam and across the region, Viettel High Tech is the only enterprise in Southeast Asia to receive such recognition in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CSP 5G RAN Infrastructure Solutions 2025 report.

The achievement affirms Việt Nam’s growing position in mastering new-generation telecommunications infrastructure.

Founded in 1979, Gartner is a leading global research and advisory firm with over 2,000 researchers and consultants serving more than 15,600 enterprise clients in over 100 countries and territories. Its Magic Quadrant report is a globally respected assessment that provides an overview of the capabilities of 5G RAN infrastructure suppliers, evaluating them independently on two key criteria: completeness of vision and ability to execute.

The 'Make in Việt Nam' 5G ecosystem is fully developed by Viettel, covering every stage from research and design to manufacturing. Its 5G equipment has been widely deployed, serving tens of millions of users on Viettel’s core network (EPC and 5G Core).

The group’s infrastructure also includes millions of optical and Wi-Fi access devices, thousands of transmission systems, an online charging system (OCS) supporting over 190 million global subscribers, and an IMS high-quality voice system catering to more than 50 million users.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Khắc Lịch, director general of the Department of Information Technology Industry under the Ministry of Science and Technology, emphasised that 5G equipment is a strategic national technology product.

Since 2019, the ministry has set a target for Việt Nam to master the design, research and production of 5G equipment as a symbol of technological self-reliance. Viettel’s adoption of the Open RAN approach reflects a strategic mindset of independence, technological openness, and proactive integration - demonstrating that Vietnamese engineers are capable of mastering some of the world’s most advanced technologies and bringing 'Make in Việt Nam' products to global markets.

Viettel’s 5G devices, designed to meet international open standards, have already reached markets such as India, the UAE and Türkiye. In 2025, the company plans to deploy 2,500 additional 5G stations in several provinces and cities while expanding its international footprint.

Nguyễn Minh Quang, general director of Viettel High Tech, described Gartner’s recognition as a historic milestone, laying a solid foundation for Viettel to expand its global technology ecosystem.

After more than a decade of investment in research and the development of national telecommunications and digital infrastructure, Viettel’s efforts have been acknowledged worldwide. This success, he said, will help Việt Nam strengthen its mastery of strategic technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain and semiconductors.

The Open RAN Connect 2025 international conference was co-hosted by Viettel High Tech and Qualcomm, a leading US technology corporation. The 2024 edition drew significant attention when Viettel announced the commercial launch of its Open RAN (O-RAN) 5G Network, featuring key equipment developed in-house.

Open RAN Connect 2025 gathered representatives from international and domestic telecommunications enterprises, research institutions and technology organisations to discuss pathways for expanding Open RAN commercialisation towards efficient and sustainable digital infrastructure.

The event underscored Việt Nam’s emergence as one of the new global centres of the Open RAN movement and a testament to the pioneering role of Việt Namese enterprises in shaping the telecommunications networks of the future. — VNA/VNS