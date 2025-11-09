The man of time

By Lê Hương

While time slips quietly through our lives, Đặng Đan Đỉnh has spent his life giving it form and face.

With each clock he creates, the veteran craftsman captures not just seconds and minutes, but the spirit of precision and devotion.

He and his Sen Clock Company have produced more than 100 large clocks across the country over nearly five decades to date.

Among his most famous creations are the ones installed at Sun Premier Village Primavera on Phú Quốc Island and Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 in Hưng Yên Province.

“Sometimes, a profession chooses the person,” the 81-year-old clockmaker told Việt Nam News. “My major was mechanics. In high school, I attended vocational training in the afternoons, and later, when I joined the army, I became an aircraft mechanic in the air force. Even when repairing planes, I was still doing mechanical work.”

After leaving the army, Đỉnh joined the Hải Phòng Electronics Company, where the city's mayor assigned him, then head of the Technical Department, to research and produce clocks for export. Since then, he has stayed devoted to clockmaking, starting with small models and gradually moving to larger ones, developing step by step.

His first creation was the large clock at Hải Phòng Train Station.

The original clock, installed by the French in 1905, stopped working after 1955 when the French left the city, as no one could repair it. In the early 1980s, Đỉnh proposed making a new one to replace it.

“It was difficult at first,” he recalled, “but once it was installed and running well, people loved it and suggested a similar clock for Hà Nội Railway Station. That was our second clock, and it’s still running today with only minimal maintenance.”

A rare innovation

Đỉnh’s clocks contain a secret: an electronic mechanism that keeps them running efficiently with minimal energy.

“The oscillation of a pendulum is caused by gravity,” he explained. “When an external force is applied, it swings, but the motion gradually fades due to air resistance and friction. In the early 1980s, I designed an electronic circuit – what we now call a chip – that keeps the pendulum swinging continuously.”

The energy from this system drives a gearbox, which turns the clock hands.

Power consumption is extremely low. For example, the largest clock he has made, five metres in diameter in Điện Biên, uses only three watts – about the same as a small transistor radio – while most clocks of that size would drain a large battery within a day.

His innovation has been recognised by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

“After a thorough review of reference materials and careful evaluation, WIPO concluded that his invention meets the criteria of novelty, creativity, and industrial applicability,” the organisation stated. “This is a truly rare invention by a Vietnamese creator that meets WIPO’s stringent standards and is eligible for patent protection in any country, including the United States, Japan, or European nations.”

In recent years, Đỉnh has integrated his clocks with a mobile app, allowing precise remote control. Many of his creations have been running for decades thanks to stainless steel components that withstand humid weather.

“Even now, I believe everyone should have a purpose in life,” Đỉnh said. “When you dedicate yourself to something every day, you feel inspired to create and keep doing new things. Time passes quickly, and you don’t really feel old. I’m over 80 now, but I still feel full of energy and capable of working.”

Passing the legacy

He has shared his innovations with the Luxury Product Company to produce and install more large clocks.

“Mr Đặng Đan Đỉnh is an engineer with great dedication and a deep love for clocks,” said Bùi Tuấn Minh, director of the company.

“Being around him, I’ve caught his passion for timepieces. I’ve worked in the clock industry for 23 years, and I cherish the ticking of clocks while valuing punctuality and the culture of keeping time.”

Đỉnh's heartfelt wish is to build a clock tower for Hà Nội, perhaps near Hoàn Kiếm Lake or another landmark location.

“It would reflect Vietnamese architectural style and embody the intellectual achievement of our people, as a meaningful landmark to pass down to future generations,” he said.

His clocks continue to run on time, just like his heart and passion, which keep him energised every day. VNS