Bridging tradition and innovation in Vietnamese fashion

Việt Nam News & Law reporter Lê Hương speaks with Lisa Shawgi, Fashion & Textile Programme leader at the London College for Design and Fashion, about the fashion trends in Việt Nam and the ability of domestic brands to compete in the global market.

How would you describe the current fashion scene in Việt Nam?

In recent years there has been a stronger streetwear influence, with a focus on relaxed comfort as central trend. We are seeing a really exciting, fresh perspective from young Vietnamese designers, who are merging heritage design elements with more global streetwear.

With that in mind, we're also seeing a shift from bold colours and patterns to more minimal design -- clean cuts and solid colours. This reflects, I think, the more relaxed approach to lifestyle in Việt Nam.

Particularly, fabrics such as cottons and linens are being favoured. Linens, being more breathable, fit quite well with Việt Nam's climate.

What do you think of the trend that more and more designers approach the global market by joining the fashion events overseas?

Việt Nam is really gaining recognition and an international foothold on the global scale, and that is primarily because the manufacturing and production quality of the garments is so good. There is also the "Made in Việt Nam" label. But there are still more gaps that can be closed, such as building brand identity, design innovation, and style recognition.

There are already some brands, such as Ivy Moda, that are gaining recognition on a global scale.

I saw the show online and it is really interesting, sensual and sexy. But again there is that sense of minimalism and comfort in some of the silhouettes. So it's very interesting and a fresh take on Vietnamese style.

What are the abilities of Vietnamese fashion companies in reaching the global markets?

Yes, they have real potential, and some are already on a platform scale, such as Ivy Moda, which was just showcased in New York for Spring/Summer 2026. In terms of manufacturing, it is really excellent quality.

But there are still gaps that need to be filled, which Ivy Moda is addressing in terms of establishing brand value and style recognition. It is bringing in cultural heritage and design elements, but with a modern twist that is transferable to more of a global language. It is also introducing more sustainable practices.

Việt Nam has the capability to produce some sustainable materials such as silks, linens and cottons, which are important for global customers. And Việt Nam and its up-and-coming fashion designers have a real capability to tap into those resources and celebrate them to attract new customers on a global scale.

What do you suggest Vietnamese fashion companies should do to approach global markets?

They must move away from focusing on replicating or adopting more Western silhouettes and styles, and instead tap into what young Vietnamese designers are already doing, which is a more effective approach.

This involves incorporating cultural and traditional design elements with a modern twist. At the same time, establishing a brand identity and brand value will help them bridge the gap between operating in a national market and entering an international one.

From this understanding, how have you adjusted your curriculum to equip Vietnamese fashion personnel with proper knowledge and skills to reach this purpose?

Well, first of all, our curriculum is UK-based, so the emphasis is on creativity, originality and critical thinking. So not only are we developing skilled designers, we're also developing designers who are well-rounded -- in terms of sustainability, knowing sustainable practices, and implementing originality and authenticity into their creations. So that's what we focus on here.

What do you advise Vietnamese fashion brands in order to attract more international customers?

They should invest in brand marketing and in establishing a stronger brand identity. Moving from digital platforms such as Instagram and TikTok to building more professional cross-cultural and cross-border e-commerce platforms will help them establish storytelling and narratives in their collections. International customers are interested not just in buying products -- they're interested in buying stories.

So investing in brand identity through that approach will help them reach global customers. But also, design innovation is key going forward.

We're also developing courses on marketing and communication, which help our graduates gain immediate employability when they graduate.

Implementing more sustainable practices should be emphasised. It's not just about the production methods but also about the materials used, obtaining certifications, ensuring transparency, and showcasing those values on their platforms. All of this will help them attract international customers. VNS