Central hub urges hi-tech investment from EU

ĐÀ NẴNG — As it accelerates plans for the first Free Trade Zone and International Finance Centre, Đà Nẵng is seeking strategic partnerships with European Union (EU) investors in semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), high-quality human resources training, seaports and green finance.

Deputy Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Trần Chí Cường made the call during a working session with the EU commercial counsellors delegation, led by Ulrich Weigl, head of the trade section of the EU delegation to Việt Nam.

Cường said Đà Nẵng would review plans to co-host the annual Đà Nẵng-EU Semiconductor Innovation Forum in celebration of the 35th anniversary of Việt Nam-EU diplomatic ties this November.

He emphasised that the city successfully organised the Semiconductor & AI Day in 2024-25 and aims to become one of Việt Nam’s three leading semiconductor and microchip hubs by 2030.

Over the past decades, Đà Nẵng has signed co-operation programmes with 13 partners from nine EU countries, including Wallonie-Bruxelles (Belgium), Boras (Sweden), Salo and Turku (Finland), Timisoara (Romania), Varna (Bulgaria) and Kosice (Slovakia).

EU investors have poured US$53.4 million into 22 projects in the city, Cường said.

The city has also signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Le Havre, France, on friendship and co-operation, and Frankfurt Main Finance, Germany. — VNS