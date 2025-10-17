Private enterprises proposed to research, develop small modular reactors

HÀ NỘI — Private enterprises will be allowed to research and develop small modular reactors (SMRs), according to a proposal from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The proposal is part of a draft resolution on removing obstacles to national energy development in the 2026-30 period. According to Article 10, Chapter III of the draft resolution, private enterprises will be permitted to research and invest in SMRs.

SMRs are a type of advanced nuclear reactor with a capacity of up to around 300MWe per unit, roughly one-third of the output of traditional large-scale nuclear reactors. These reactors are built in modular form, allowing components to be manufactured in factories and transported to installation sites.

This modular approach is expected to significantly reduce both costs and construction time, shortening it to 24–36 months compared to 5–10 years or more for conventional large nuclear plants.

SMRs also offer flexible siting, as they can be deployed in areas unsuitable for large reactors and expanded gradually in line with increasing energy demand.

The draft resolution encourages private enterprises to participate in SMR development to supply electricity for industrial projects such as steel plants, petrochemical complexes and data centres.

They may also engage in joint research, technology development and technology transfer.

For the public sector, State-owned corporations and research institutes will be allowed to collaborate with private investors throughout the process – from research and technological development to construction and operation. — BIZHUB/VNS