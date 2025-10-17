Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam, Singapore foster links in electronics, industrial production

October 17, 2025 - 15:25
A Việt Nam–Singapore business networking event was held in Singapore on Thursday, focusing on the electrical, electronics, electrical equipment, semiconductor, and industrial manufacturing sectors.

 

Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025. — Photo danangtv.vn

HÀ NỘI — A Việt Nam–Singapore business networking event was held in Singapore on Thursday, focusing on the electrical, electronics, electrical equipment, semiconductor, and industrial manufacturing sectors within the framework of the Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025.

Speaking at the event, Trade Counsellor of Việt Nam in Singapore Cao Xuân Thắng said Singapore is a comprehensive strategic partner of Việt Nam. In recent years, Singapore has consistently been the largest foreign investor in Việt Nam and currently ranks second among all foreign investors.

He noted that bilateral trade between the two countries has grown strongly, with electrical components, devices, and electronics remaining key export groups, recording impressive annual growth rates.

Thắng highlighted that the Vietnamese Government has introduced a range of mechanisms, policies, and programmes to boost the development of electronics, semiconductors, supporting industries, and other key industrial sectors. These, he said, provide a robust legal framework for businesses to expand investment in Việt Nam.

Đỗ Thị Thuý Hương, executive committee member of the Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA), said Việt Nam has adopted a national strategy for 2030–50 to become a global supply chain hub. She added that Việt Nam is also working with Singapore, which has strengths in chip design and foundry, to promote technology transfer, value chain division, and joint infrastructure investment.

Ang Wee Seng, executive director of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA), presented updates on cooperation opportunities in the semiconductor industry across Southeast Asia, highlighting ASEAN’s growing role in global semiconductor production amid geopolitical uncertainties.

According to Singapore’s Semiconductor Industry Landscape Study, 13 emerging opportunities have been identified, particularly in smart manufacturing and AI integration. Ang underscored the potential synergy between Singapore’s innovation capabilities and Việt Nam’s scalable manufacturing in building a sustainable and interconnected ASEAN semiconductor ecosystem.

Speaking with a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Singapore, Ang said SSIA is working to raise awareness among Singaporean companies about Việt Nam’s semiconductor industry, while VEIA is helping them better understand Singapore’s industrial landscape and development goals. He emphasised the need for more platforms like this to help businesses from both countries learn from each other and strengthen cooperation.

The networking event drew numerous Vietnamese and Singaporean enterprises seeking to explore partnership opportunities. Beyond trade in goods, it also served as a venue for businesses to exchange views on investment promotion, particularly in Việt Nam’s electronics and semiconductor manufacturing sectors in the near future. — VNA/VNS

Singapore

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam affirms position on global 5G technology map

At the Open RAN Connect 2025 international conference in Hà Nội on October 15, Viettel High Tech was named by Gartner as a 'Niche Player”'for its pioneering role in developing and commercialising 5G Open Radio Access Network (RAN) technology using ASIC chipsets.
Economy

Việt Nam charts a new course for energy security

By 2030, Việt Nam aims to maintain a 15 per cent reserve margin in generation capacity, reduce electricity losses, and raise renewables to 25–30 per cent of its total primary energy supply. Greenhouse gas emissions from the sector are targeted to fall by 15–35 per cent compared with business-as-usual levels.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom