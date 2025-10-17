Việt Nam, Singapore foster links in electronics, industrial production

HÀ NỘI — A Việt Nam–Singapore business networking event was held in Singapore on Thursday, focusing on the electrical, electronics, electrical equipment, semiconductor, and industrial manufacturing sectors within the framework of the Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025.

Speaking at the event, Trade Counsellor of Việt Nam in Singapore Cao Xuân Thắng said Singapore is a comprehensive strategic partner of Việt Nam. In recent years, Singapore has consistently been the largest foreign investor in Việt Nam and currently ranks second among all foreign investors.

He noted that bilateral trade between the two countries has grown strongly, with electrical components, devices, and electronics remaining key export groups, recording impressive annual growth rates.

Thắng highlighted that the Vietnamese Government has introduced a range of mechanisms, policies, and programmes to boost the development of electronics, semiconductors, supporting industries, and other key industrial sectors. These, he said, provide a robust legal framework for businesses to expand investment in Việt Nam.

Đỗ Thị Thuý Hương, executive committee member of the Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA), said Việt Nam has adopted a national strategy for 2030–50 to become a global supply chain hub. She added that Việt Nam is also working with Singapore, which has strengths in chip design and foundry, to promote technology transfer, value chain division, and joint infrastructure investment.

Ang Wee Seng, executive director of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA), presented updates on cooperation opportunities in the semiconductor industry across Southeast Asia, highlighting ASEAN’s growing role in global semiconductor production amid geopolitical uncertainties.

According to Singapore’s Semiconductor Industry Landscape Study, 13 emerging opportunities have been identified, particularly in smart manufacturing and AI integration. Ang underscored the potential synergy between Singapore’s innovation capabilities and Việt Nam’s scalable manufacturing in building a sustainable and interconnected ASEAN semiconductor ecosystem.

Speaking with a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Singapore, Ang said SSIA is working to raise awareness among Singaporean companies about Việt Nam’s semiconductor industry, while VEIA is helping them better understand Singapore’s industrial landscape and development goals. He emphasised the need for more platforms like this to help businesses from both countries learn from each other and strengthen cooperation.

The networking event drew numerous Vietnamese and Singaporean enterprises seeking to explore partnership opportunities. Beyond trade in goods, it also served as a venue for businesses to exchange views on investment promotion, particularly in Việt Nam’s electronics and semiconductor manufacturing sectors in the near future. — VNA/VNS