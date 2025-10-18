Businesses connect at tourism festival

ĐÀ NẴNG — More than 6,000 business connections in tourism are being made at the second Đà Nẵng International Tourism Festival 2025 – one of the largest networking events in Việt Nam’s tourism industry – featuring a series of business networking sessions, conferences, and tour service introduction among 410 sellers and buyers.

The festival, which was officially opened at the central coastal city’s Ariyana Convention Centre on October 16, was expected to help the country reach its ambitious target of hosting 25 million international visitors.

Chairman of the Việt Nam Tourism Association Vũ Thế Bình stressed that the festival, entitled ‘Growing and Breaking through’, enjoys the participation of nearly 2,000 delegates from travel agencies and partners around the world.

He said Đà Nẵng organised the international level event to boost tourism growth by setting up business-to-business rendezvous.

Bình said local and international travel agencies and hospitality operators will have a large space to explore opportunities to build partnerships at the beach hub.

Deputy Director of the city’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department Tán Văn Vương shared that the new city (after a merger with former Quảng Nam Province) has potential in sustainable tourism development with a series of worldwide known destinations including the UNESCO-recognised World Heritage sites of Hội An Ancient Town and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, Chàm Islands-Hội An World Biosphere Reserve, the Marble Mountains, and Sơn Trà Nature Reserve.

The city is becoming an attractive location for MICE, golf and wedding events.

Đà Nẵng earlier hosted the annual HorecFex Việt Nam – a major event of hospitality, restaurants and catering services.

Hoàng Thị Mỹ Trân, an assistant manager of Eva Airways Corporation (Eva Air) from Taiwan, said Đà Nẵng has seen stable growth in tourism and trade services over past years.

She said Eva Air, which introduced its chartered flight connecting Đà Nẵng and Taipei in 2017, has increased to seven flights per week with the large-body Airbus A330 aircraft in 2024.

The Taiwanese airline has maintained an 80 per cent daily flight load factor, and has expanded transit flights from Đà Nẵng to Taipei before flying to North America, Asia and EU, she shared.

The beach city has welcomed 5.8 million international travellers in the first nine months of 2025, the city reported. — VNS