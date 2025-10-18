Poland's lower house approves EU – Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement

HÀ NỘI — Poland’s Sejm (lower house) on October 17 morning passed a bill ratifying the European Union – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), with all 422 votes in favour.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Hà Hoàng Hải attended the plenary session at the invitation of Sejm Marshal Szymon Hołownia.

The bill already garnered full support during the first discussion on October 9 between the lower house’s Foreign Affairs Committee and EU Affairs Committee.

Following the Sejm’s approval, the agreement is expected to clear the Senate by late October before being sent to President Karol Nawrocki for promulgation. Once promulgated, Poland will become the 19th out of the EU’s 27 member states to ratify the EVIPA.

The unanimous vote reflects broad support from all political parties and factions in Poland for reinforcing ties with Việt Nam, a key Southeast Asian partner. The decision aligns with the commitments made during Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to Poland in January 2025, when the European country pledged to finalise the ratification process within the year.

As Poland and Việt Nam mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025, the EVIPA ratification is poised to help elevate bilateral ties, driving new opportunities for cooperation, especially in economy, trade, and investment. — VNA/VNS