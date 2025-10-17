Ancient pottery exhibition reveals stories of Sài Gòn history

HCM CITY — An exhibition has opened in HCM City telling the story of the formation of pottery as a traditional handicraft in the southern region.

Tượng Gốm Sài Gòn Xưa - Nghệ Thuật và Di Sản (Old Sài Gòn Pottery Statues - Art and Heritage), has been jointly organised by HCM City Museum of History, HCM City Museum, the Southern Women's Museum and the HCM City Antiquities Association.

The event aims to honour the local pottery craft and also serves as a tribute to artisans who have for hundreds of years contributed to shaping the glazed cultural appearance of this land.

According to organisers, more than 50 old Sài Gòn pieces, such as statues, miniature statues, vases and pedestals, are on display that are all unique with different decorative styles.

The artefacts demonstrate the level of sophistication and elaborate craftsmanship, as well as reflecting a harmonious blend of refined visual arts and distinctive folk beliefs of the old residents of Sài Gòn.

Among them, many statues of Buddha, Bodhisattva, Arhat, Dharma Protectors and Taoist, vividly reflect the rich spiritual life as well as the high technical and aesthetic level of ancient artisans.

According to the organisers, in the Southern region, along with the process of land reclamation and settlement, the pottery profession was formed and developed, creating many famous pottery lines such as Sài Gòn, Lái Thiêu and Biên Hòa.

Sài Gòn pottery appeared from the 18th-19th century with diverse products such as household items, construction materials, architectural decorative pottery and worship statues in communal houses, pagodas and assembly halls.

What distinguishes Sài Gòn pottery is its focus on decorative ware and religious architectural elements.

This form of pottery is rich in themes and diverse in products, reflecting the traditional cultural influences of both Vietnamese and Chinese communities in the Chợ Lớn area and throughout the Southern region.

Pottery worship statues with unique shapes clearly show the rich spiritual life of local residents and the Southern region.

Some artefacts still have historical value with the date, kiln name and production location in Han scripts (Chinese characters). These are valuable sources of information for historical, artistic and archaeological researches.

“The exhibition not only presents outstanding works to the audience but also tells the story of the origin and evolution of the Sài Gòn pottery - a craft deeply intertwined with the spiritual life of Southern people for centuries,” said Hoàng Anh Tuấn, Director of the HCM City Museum of History.

He added that each statue tells its own story, embodying the faith and aspirations of its creators - a testament to their creativity and deep spiritual life.

Organisers hope the exhibition highlights the beauty of pottery born from everyday labour and conveys the message that preserving artefacts means preserving the memories, spirit and identity of a place.

The exhibition is being held at HCM City Museum of History at No 2 Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm Street until November 17. _ VNS