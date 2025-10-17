Secret Garden set to charm Hà Nội in debut show

HÀ NỘI — Norwegian-Irish musical duo Secret Garden are set to make their long-awaited Việt Nam debut tomorrow, bringing their signature blend of classical and Celtic sounds to the Secret Garden Live in Vietnam concert. The award-winning pair said they were thrilled to be performing for local audiences for the first time.

The pair – Norwegian composer and pianist Rolf Løvland and Irish violinist Fionnuala Sherry – arrived in Hà Nội last night after a long-haul flight from Oslo. Despite the journey, they said they were energised and ready to meet their Vietnamese audience at last.

“It’s been our dream to perform in Việt Nam,” said Sherry. “We’ve learnt that many people here have been listening to our music for 10 or even 15 years. That means a lot to us.”

Their performance is part of Good Morning Vietnam 2025, an international music-for-community initiative led by Nhân Dân (People) newspaper and IB Group Vietnam. This year’s concert also marks a special milestone – the 30th anniversary of Secret Garden’s musical journey.

Speaking to local media on Friday morning, Løvland revealed that the concert’s setlist will blend fan favourites with newer material.

“As it’s an anniversary show, we want it to tell our story through music – a mix of the old and the new,” he said.

Sherry added that no two performances ever feel the same.

“It’s like a conversation between us and the audience. While they’re enjoying the music, we can sense their energy and interest. The emotion always starts with them – that’s what drives us to bring something fresh and genuine to every show.”

The Hà Nội concert will unfold in three thematic chapters: nature, landscapes and their connection to people, and culture. The duo praised the stage design by director Phạm Hoàng Nam, calling it “perfectly suited to our music.”

When asked about the healing quality often associated with their sound, Løvland said: “Life is getting busier and more stressful. We’re all caught up in screens and social media, and it’s easy to lose touch with ourselves and those around us. I believe music can offer a way out – a path to inner peace.”

After the concert, Secret Garden will take part in filming a music video in Ninh Bình to help promote tourism in Việt Nam.

Secret Garden Live in Vietnam is the third edition of the Good Morning Vietnam concert series, following performances by Grammy-winning saxophonist Kenny G and the all-female string quartet Bond. As with previous years, all proceeds from ticket sales will go to charitable causes.

Secret Garden rose to international fame after winning the 1995 Eurovision Song Contest with their haunting instrumental Nocturne, a piece that helped define the classical crossover genre. Their debut album Songs from a Secret Garden (1996) went platinum in Norway and South Korea and spent 101 weeks on Billboard’s New Age chart. The album’s tracks became iconic across Asian pop culture and art-house cinema. A remastered edition is set for release this year.

Their best-known composition, You Raise Me Up – written by Løvland with lyrics by Brendan Graham – has been covered by more than 100 artists. Westlife’s 2005 version topped the UK Singles Chart, cementing the song’s place in global pop history.

Over the past 30 years, Secret Garden have released 12 albums, the latest being Songs in the Circle of Time (2024). They once held the record for highest album sales under the Universal Classics & Jazz label, with 113 platinum certifications worldwide, over 3 billion streams and a remarkable 311 weeks on the Billboard New Age chart. — VNS