Ninh Bình shines bright in TripAdvisor's 2025 Choice Awards

October 16, 2025 - 15:44
The recognition marks a major milestone for Ninh Bình, underscoring its push to bolster global tourism profile, weave sustainable development with a deepening engagement in the international travel ecosystem.

 

A boat on the Ngô Đồng River in Ninh Bình Province. Photo VNA/VNS

NINH BÌNH – The Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex, Tam Cốc - Bích Động, and Bái Đính Pagoda in the northern province of Ninh Bình are basking in glory after snagging top honours in TripAdvisor’s 2025 Travellers’ Choice Awards, the provincial Tourism Department reported on October 15.

The recognition marks a major milestone for Ninh Bình, underscoring its push to bolster its global tourism profile and weave sustainable development with a deepening engagement in the international travel ecosystem.

The Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site, secured the “Best of the Best” designation, TripAdvisor’s highest accolade, handed out to just the top 1 per cent of global destinations. This recognition reflects Tràng An’s strong track record of heritage management, conservation, and savvy promotion, cementing Ninh Bình’s standing on the global tourism map.

Tam Cốc - Bích Động and Bái Đính Pagoda, meanwhile, earned spots among the “Travellers’ Choice Outstanding Destinations 2025”, a distinction that places them within the top 10 per cent of the world’s most sought-after attractions.

Ninh Bình has been a magnet for travellers, pulling in 16.8 million visitors in the first nine months of this year, a 27.9 per cent jump annually, and raking in nearly VNĐ17.9 trillion (US$688 million) in revenue.

Buoyed by these achievements and global recognition, Ninh Bình is flexing as a go-to hub for heritage, eco, cultural, and religious tourism in Southeast Asia. The province aims for 30 million visitors by 2030, including at least 5 million foreigners. In this pursuit, Ninh Bình is not merely chasing numbers but striving to etch its name among the world’s top destinations. — VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Hội An Memories Land wins Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Hội An Memories Land, the first and only combined art performance and resort in Việt Nam, has been awarded two prestigious honours at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 in the categories of Inspirational Brand and Master Entrepreneur for CEO Thân Thị Thu Huyền in the Hospitality, Food Service, and Tourism sector.

