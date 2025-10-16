Hội An Memories Land wins Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

HỘI AN — Blending art, heritage and hospitality, Hội An Memories Land has made history as Việt Nam’s first integrated performance and resort complex to win double honours at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 — Inspirational Brand and Master Entrepreneur for CEO Thân Thị Thu Huyền in the Hospitality, Food Service and Tourism sector.

The APEA, organised by Enterprise Asia, is one of the region’s most respected business awards programmes, recognising outstanding enterprises and visionary leaders across the Asia-Pacific for excellence in management, sustainable growth and community impact.

At the heart of central Việt Nam’s cultural revival, Hội An Memories Land has become a pioneer in creative tourism, transforming the ancient town’s charm into a world-class experience that celebrates Vietnamese heritage.

Its signature show, Ký Ức Hội An (Hội An Memories), has mesmerised audiences with a 60-minute open-air spectacle staged in the middle of the Thu Bồn River. Through light, music and movement, it tells the 400-year story of Hội An’s rise and prosperity during the Đại Việt era from the 15th to 18th century — a breathtaking blend of history and art that continues to inspire travellers from around the world

Meanwhile, Thân Thị Thu Huyền was presented with the Master Entrepreneur Award for her leadership and management of Hội An Memories Land.

Huyền said: “This award is a wonderful recognition of our relentless creativity and unwavering commitment to bringing Vietnamese culture to the world stage. It is also a powerful motivation for Hội An Memories Land to continue creating and spreading the beauty of Việt Nam’s cultural values globally.”

Earlier, the complex was honoured as the ‘Most Creative Tourism Product’ at the Việt Nam Tourism Awards 2025 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The Hội An Memories show, which debuted in 2018, was recognised as the leading historical spectacle at the Best Hotels-Resorts Awards by Wanderlust Tips magazine in South Korea and was also screened at Times Square in New York, the US.

Hội An Memories Land, located in the ancient town of Hội An, has been voted the World’s Leading Cultural Tourism and Entertainment Complex for three consecutive years at the World Travel Awards from 2022 to 2024.

It offers a unique art and entertainment experience for domestic and international visitors to Hội An at night.

Meanwhile, Đà Nẵng City’s tourism industry has also been showcasing its offerings with ‘New Đà Nẵng-New Experiences’ at ITB Asia 2025, the leading travel trade show in the Asia-Pacific region, held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

The Đà Nẵng Tourism booth allows visitors to explore new tourism products and services, including UNESCO World Heritage sites such as Hội An Ancient Town, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary and Marble Mountains.

The Đà Nẵng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it also highlights key offerings including MICE, golf, ‘green’ tour services and exploration tours of islands and marine destinations.

It added that ITB Asia 2025 provides a B2B networking space for travel enterprises to connect and explore opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region.

Singapore remains one of Đà Nẵng City’s key markets in Southeast Asia, with 21 direct flights per week operated by Singapore Airlines and Vietjet Air.

Singapore’s Scoot Airlines plans to launch a new direct route to Đà Nẵng with three weekly flights by the end of October.

Đà Nẵng welcomed 12.8 million tourists, including five million international visitors, in the first eight months of 2025, representing a 19.1 per cent increase compared with the same period last year. — VNS