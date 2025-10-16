Art and soul intertwine at Temple of Literature

HÀ NỘI — In the tranquil grounds of the Temple of Literature, a new exhibition brings together the beauty of contemporary Vietnamese art and the spiritual essence of agarwood.

The Sắc Tâm Exhibition, organised by Nguyen Art Gallery in collaboration with Trầm Tuệ and the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities – Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám, transforms the ancient site into a space where creativity and contemplation meet.

More than just an art event, it is a dialogue between tradition and modernity, between the form of artistic creation and the essence of Vietnamese identity.

Within the sacred space of the national relic, 23 lacquer paintings inspired by Buddhism, filial piety and the landscapes of Hà Nội are displayed alongside works made from agarwood. Each piece reinterprets Vietnamese cultural heritage through a modern lens, preserving traditional values while exploring new creative dimensions.

The works are by 14 renowned lacquer artists, including Triệu Khắc Tiến, Đỗ Đức Khải, Lương Duy, Trịnh Quế Anh, Lê Khánh Hiếu and Ngô Bá Công.

According to the director of Nguyen Art Gallery, Lê Xuân Hưởng, the exhibition has been in development for more than a year.

“Sắc Tâm is a meeting of contemporary lacquer art and Vietnamese agarwood. Sắc represents colour and art; Tâm signifies spirituality and inner depth. I hope the exhibition encourages people to slow down, listen to themselves and find balance between material and spiritual life,” he said.

Alongside lacquer art, the exhibition space also carries the pure fragrance of unique agarwood pieces crafted from the essence of Vietnamese soil and the skilled hands of artisans. In the solemn setting of the Temple of Literature, the agarwood not only holds spiritual significance but also serves as a bridge connecting people to their roots, evoking tranquillity amid modern life.

A special highlight is the latest collection of premium and luxury agarwood from Trầm Tuệ, marking nine years of the brand’s establishment and development. This collection showcases significant advancements in agarwood craftsmanship and embodies the spirit of honouring Vietnamese culture.

For the first time, the unique 'agarwood landscape' collection – masterpieces infused with spiritual and cultural essence – is being displayed at the Temple of Literature, paying homage to the sacred atmosphere of Thăng Long and the aspirations of the nation.

Two unique jewellery collections made from agarwood are also exhibited. These exclusive designs combine rare materials with exquisite craftsmanship, celebrating the elegant beauty of Hà Nội’s women and the spirit of a thousand years of civilisation.

The exhibition to mark the 71st anniversary of the Liberation of Hà Nộis open until October 22. — VNS