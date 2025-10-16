Vietnamese cuisine ranks among world’s most alluring in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has once again strengthened its position on the global culinary map, earning 96.67 points and ranking fourth among the world’s 15 most enticing food destinations in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.

The Readers’ Choice Awards – among Condé Nast Traveller’s most prestigious annual honours – are based on hundreds of thousands of votes from international readers. The rankings reflect authentic experiences and genuine appreciation from travellers, rather than decisions made by a judging panel, giving the results strong credibility.

In the category of World’s Most Attractive Culinary Destinations, voters highlighted countries that deliver distinctive food experiences rooted in local ingredients, cultural identity and culinary creativity.

From humble breakfasts to flavour-packed street food and refined dinners in elegant spaces, Vietnamese cuisine offers travellers a powerful sense of place throughout their journeys. For many visitors, tasting local dishes is essential to understanding a country’s culture, people and rhythms of daily life.

Every Vietnamese dish represents a slice of cultural heritage, crafted from fresh, abundant ingredients and shaped by the sensibility and skill of local cooks.

Condé Nast Traveller wrote: “We've all seen the golden rice fields of Việt Nam, so it's no surprise that the ingredients here are some of the freshest in the region. Rice comes in all shapes and sizes – steaming bowls, delicate noodles, spring rolls – but is always topped with local vegetables, tender meats and aromatic herbs.

“Any backpacker will love the street food, from Cái Răng floating market to tiny alleyways like Xóm Chiếu in HCM City, which serve up the best of Vietnamese cuisine at rock-bottom prices. But if you're after something more sophisticated, head to Ciel Dining in HCM City, one of the best new restaurants on our 2025 hot list.”

Việt Nam captivates visitors not only through taste but through the authenticity and warmth of its culinary experiences.

Travellers encounter culinary treasures everywhere – from roadside vendors and floating markets in the Mekong Delta to quiet alleyway eateries and upscale restaurants in bustling cities. In every setting, Vietnamese food tells a story about the land, its people and their love of life.

Other top-ranked cuisines

Thailand led this year’s list with 98.33 points, followed by Italy with 96.92 points and Japan with 96.77 points.

Other countries named in the top 15 included Türkiye, France, Morocco, Colombia, the Maldives, Peru, South Africa, Greece, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Spain.

The continued recognition of Vietnamese cuisine reaffirms its vitality and growing global reach. It represents a harmonious blend of flavour and culture, preserved across generations, shaping national identity and defining Việt Nam’s growing presence on Asia’s culinary map.

The ranking not only reflects international travel trends but also serves as well-deserved acknowledgement of a country where every dish carries a philosophy of life, a spirit of compassion and deep cultural pride. — VNS