Artist captures Hà Nội's summer in vivid hues

HÀ NỘI — As the first autumn breeze sweeps through Hà Nội, carrying the warmth and colour of the fading season, the exhibition Đi Qua Mùa Hạ (Passing Through Summer) opens at the Vân Art Gallery as an emotional farewell to summer.

The exhibition features 35 new paintings by 60-year-old artist Bùi Lê Dũng, created during the summer of 2025. It comes just a year after his previous showcase Acrylic – Phố (Acrylic – Streets), marking another milestone in his ongoing creative journey.

"Hà Nội is not only where I was born and raised, but it is also an endless source of inspiration for my art. Every street, every little corner has its own story, and I feel a responsibility to capture that beauty through each brushstroke,” said the artist, who has devoted more than 30 years to depicting his hometown.

"I paint quite quickly, but it is also very challenging. Each painting embodies genuine emotions about summer, the urban landscape, the scenery of Hà Nội and its surroundings. I want to dedicate a series of works that express summer – the season of light, colour and nostalgia."

The collection primarily features acrylic paintings, a medium known for its fast-drying qualities that enable the artist to translate fleeting emotions onto the canvas. Some pieces are also painted in oil, offering a depth and richness of colour that lend them a distinctive character.

"On average, I complete more than 30 paintings during the 100 days of summer, with each one taking a few days. With acrylic, I capture the moment of emotion, whereas with oil paint, by the time the painting dries, my initial feelings may have changed," Dũng said.

What makes the artist special is his focus on painting what is most familiar to him, driven by a deep love and connection with Hà Nội. He noted that many street corners, rooftops or small porches depicted in his paintings may not exist in the future; therefore, painting serves as a way to preserve the city's memories.

"Hà Nội is beautiful, but some of its beauty will eventually fade. There are houses that are simply old, and next year they might be replaced with new ones. I want to take the opportunity to capture those images as a way to preserve the emotions and memories of the city I love," he said.

For him, the most ordinary things are the most precious.

"I have painted a few vibrant floral flags, but I always prefer the simple, everyday scenes. When something is ordinary yet still beautiful, that painting becomes more valuable than any festival or bustling crowd," he said.

New perspective

In Passing Through Summer, the public can notice a new artistic approach by the artist compared with previous years. While in 2024 his paintings leaned towards muted tones and soft lighting, this year the summer sunlight is depicted in a vibrant, realistic manner with greater depth.

"This year I strive to depict the summer sunlight as realistically as possible. After Tết (Lunar New Year) I have been painting continuously until now, working hard for several months. My emotions and perspective have changed significantly, including in terms of colour and composition," Dũng said.

According to him, the hardest part of painting Hà Nội today is avoiding similarities with others. The "old" aspects of 21st-century Hà Nội are no longer just about tiled roofs or traditional doorways; they can also include extended porches, awnings and small eateries. All of these elements reflect a very real image of contemporary urban life.

“The new eventually becomes old too, blending together over time. I want to capture these very changes,” he added.

Painter Trần Hùng, a visitor to the exhibition, commented: “I am very impressed with his warm, muted tones that are both familiar and distinct. His art is not intricate but gradually seeps in, gentle and subtle."

Dũng plans to hold an exhibition each year or showcase a new series of paintings every few seasons. In the near future he intends to shift to oil painting, working on larger canvases and adopting a slower pace of creation to "capture deeper, more lasting emotions."

The Passing Through Summer exhibition runs until October 22. — VNS