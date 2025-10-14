Việt Nam wins big at 2025 World Travel Awards Asia & Oceania

HONG KONG — Việt Nam has continued to strengthen its global tourism brand with a series of prestigious wins at the 2025 World Travel Awards (WTA) for Asia and Oceania held on October 13 in Hong Kong (China).

The country triumphed over many strong regional contenders, earning top honours in key natural tourism categories. The Đồng Văn Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark in northern province of Tuyên Quang was named “Asia’s Leading Regional Cultural Destination”.

Meanwhile, Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng National Park in the central province of Quảng Trị claimed a double victory as “Việt Nam’s Leading Natural Destination” and “Asia’s Leading National Park 2025”.

According to Director of the Tuyên Quang Province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Trung Ngọc, the award recognises the province’s commitment to safeguarding its diverse cultural values and fostering green tourism linked with conservation of the UNESCO-recognised geopark.

The Đồng Văn Karst Plateau, covering over 234,500ha, was recognised by UNESCO as Việt Nam’s first Global Geopark in 2010. It preserves geological layers dating back more than 500 million years, offering rare evidence of Earth’s tectonic evolution. Home to 17 ethnic minority groups, the plateau is also a living museum of vibrant cultural traditions that have been well maintained over generations.

Meanwhile, the Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng National Park, spanning more than 201,000 hectares, is one of Việt Nam’s most unique and biodiverse reserves. It is famous for hundreds of magnificent caves, earning the title “The Kingdom of Caves.” The park was twice recognised by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage Site, first in 2003 for its geological and geomorphological values, and again in 2015 for its exceptional biodiversity.

Phạm Hồng Thái, Director of the Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng National Park Management Board, said that the twin victories at WTA 2025 mark “a historic milestone,” elevating Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng from a pristine “hidden gem” into a leading luxury eco-destination.

This recognition opens up opportunities to attract strategic investors and develop premium products such as eco-resorts, wellness retreats, and exclusive exploration tours, Thái said.

He stressed that the award is not an endpoint but a new beginning, reaffirming the province’s commitment to sustainable tourism and heritage conservation. The achievement aligns with Quảng Bình’s strategy for 2025–2030, which positions tourism as one of its four economic pillars.

In the first nine months of 2025, Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng welcomed more than 836,900 visitors, including over 148,000 international travellers, up 18 per cent year-on-year. The Phong Nha Tourism Centre remained the most visited site with over 481,000 arrivals, followed by the Thiên Đường (Paradise) Cave Ecotourism Area with nearly 298,000 visitors.

In the same ceremony, Vietravel was honoured with three awards - Asia’s Leading Tour Operator, Việt Nam’s Leading Tour Operator, and Việt Nam’s Leading Travel Agency.

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, are widely regarded as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” celebrating outstanding achievements in tourism, hospitality, aviation, and destination management across regions worldwide. VNA/VNS