Home Life & Style

Nearly 1,000 Chinese MICE tourists enter Quảng Ninh through Móng Cái border gate

October 14, 2025 - 16:17
The MICE crowd has been flocking to Quảng Ninh in droves lately, thanks to local and foreign tour operators cashing in on the trend, giving its tourism scene a major boost.

 

Móng Cái 1 ward is the core area of the Trà Cổ National Tourism Zone. VNA/VNSPhoto 

QUẢNG NINH — Nearly 1,000 big-spending Chinese tourists entered Việt Nam on October 14 through the Móng Cái international border gate in the northern province of Quảng Ninh for a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) getaway.

The group consists of high-rolling travelers from various Chinese provinces. They attended a conference in Dongxing, China, ahead of a five-day, four-night stay at upscale hotels in Quảng Ninh.

Đỗ Văn Tuấn, Chairman of the Móng Cái 1 ward People’s Committee, rolled out the red carpet with flowers and a hearty welcome for the group picking Móng Cái and Quảng Ninh for their destination.

He said local authorities and relevant agencies have pulled out all the stops to facilitate their entry, while local businesses are ready with top-tier services to keep them satisfied.

Móng Cái 1 ward is the core area of the Trà Cổ National Tourism Zone, where tourism drives economic momentum. To attract more visitors, Tuán vowed to improve service quality, tighten oversight, build a clean and healthy tourism environment, and team up with businesses and locals to turn the ward into Quảng Ninh’s eastern tourism hotspot.

This wave of visitors is set to supercharge Quảng Ninh’s tourism boom under its two-tier local administration model. VNS/VNS

