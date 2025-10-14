Giang to make Việt Nam’s beauty shine at Miss Universe 2025

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Hương Giang has been named Việt Nam’s official representative at Miss Universe 2025, set to take place this November in Thailand — the same stage where H’Hen Niê made history seven years ago by reaching the global Top 5.

Miss Universe Vietnam (MUVN) said Thailand holds special meaning for Vietnamese pageantry, symbolising past triumphs and new beginnings.

“MUVN has made a special decision to handpick an elite representative, a person who embodies feminine beauty, intelligence, confidence, bravery and, above all, a tenacious heart that never stops striving. The mission is given to none other than Miss Nguyễn Hương Giang,” the organisers said.

The announcement has sparked excitement among fans, with many calling Giang’s selection a fitting choice to continue Việt Nam’s legacy on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.

A living testament to the power of determination and talent, Giang’s inspiring and proud journey spans many roles: singer, actress, model, MC, judge and producer.

Last year, Giang took on the role of producer of Miss Universe Vietnam 2024, once again affirming that she has never stopped challenging herself.

In every role, she shines with strong inner strength, creativity and pride, true to the image of a modern and resilient Vietnamese woman, according to MUVN.

Giang was born Nguyễn Ngọc Hiếu in 1991 in Hà Nội. In 2011, she underwent gender reassignment surgery in Thailand to become female.

A year later, she captured public attention when taking part in Vietnam Idol 2012 and finished in the Top 4, earning her the nickname Hương Giang Idol.

She pursued a singing career and released many music products, while also participating in several game shows such as Amazing Race, Dancing with the Stars and Thank God You’re Here!

In 2018, Hương Giang was crowned Miss International Queen 2018 in Pattaya, Thailand.

Since then, in addition to her singing, Giang has also worked as a television producer, participating in organising Perfect Ambassador, a contest to select a Vietnamese representative for Miss International Queen, and producing the reality TV show The Next Gentleman.

"She embodies everything we need in a strong international contender: beauty, charisma, experience, presence and influence. Hương Giang represents Việt Nam, a nation of boldness, openness and tolerance," said MUVN President Valentine Trần.

"Her advocacy for women’s empowerment deeply resonates with me and aligns perfectly with the values of Miss Universe. Who better to carry our flag and promote these ideals on the global stage? Following in the footsteps of Nguyễn Cao Kỳ Duyên last year and H’Hen Niê seven years ago, Hương Giang is ready to make history.

"As I’ve always said, our mission has been clear: to find and support the best representative for Miss Universe Vietnam—no compromises, only excellence. And with Hương Giang, we have every reason to believe that Việt Nam can reach the top this year."

Sharing her mission, Giang said: “Since Miss Universe expanded its criteria to include transgender women, married women and mothers, I believe it has opened the door to equality and hope — something no other major beauty pageant has done. It’s a stage where every woman, regardless of her circumstances, is celebrated and supported.

“I believe that when Miss Universe offers opportunities, it is because they are waiting for the right women to shine and deliver meaningful messages to society. If a woman like me can one day stand proudly on the Miss Universe stage in front of billions of people around the world, then anyone can! This is not just a story about gender — it is a story about humanity and faith. Believe that with effort, one day we can all change our own lives.”

Sharing her preparation for the contest, Giang said she was improving her skills and perfecting her body every day to be as confident as possible on the international stage.

The 74th Miss Universe pageant will begin on November 2, with the finale scheduled at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi Province, on November 21. Victoria Theilvig of Denmark will crown her successor at the conclusion of the event. VNS