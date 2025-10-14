Vietnamese-Danish jazz artist Sir Niels Lan Doky to perform in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Vietnamese-Danish jazz artist Sir Niels Lan Doky (or Đỗ Kỳ Lân), with jazz artists Felix Pastorius (bass guitar) and Jonas Johansen (drums), will perform at a concert on November 15 at Gem Centre in HCM City.

The performance, titled Immersed, will combine international Jazz spirit and the breath of contemporary Vietnamese folk, with content designed to mirror the circle of life.

The concert is a collaboration between Doky's trio and other well-known Vietnamese artists like People's Artist Thanh Lam, singer Hà Trần, and saxophonist Quyền Thiện Đắc.

This is part of the 'Living Heritage' project by GG Corporation, which aims to preserve and promote the cultural legacy of the Vietnamese people worldwide.

The project will deliver its content through its website www.livingheritage.vn,a digital book expected to be released in November and an annual arts event, which will begin with this year's concert.

Tickets will go on sale on October 15 through the websites www.immersed.vn and ticketbox.vn.

Vietnamese-Danish jazz artist Sir Niels Lan Doky is known as one of the pioneers of modern European Jazz and has performed at many international music festivals.

In 2010, he was knighted by Queen Margrethe II of Denmark for his contributions as an ambassador to Danish Culture Internationally. VNS