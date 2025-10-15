Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra to perform in a Vietnamese-American concert in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A concert entitled Kết Nối Giai Điệu Việt - Mỹ (Connecting Vietnamese-American Melodies) will bring a vibrant cultural exchange and inspire young people to connect with music on October 16 in Hà Nội.

Held at the Hồ Gươm Opera, the capital’s new cultural landmark, the programme will gather renowned artists to create a colourful musical space where classical international sounds merge with the distinctive Vietnamese soul.

Notably, 71 musicians from the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra of Georgia, Atlanta, will present a meaningful and unique artistic programme featuring masterpieces such as Overture to Candide, The Blue Danube, Rhapsody in Blue and Fanfare for the Common Man, alongside classic film soundtracks including Titanic Suite, The Godfather and The Phantom of the Opera.

The orchestra will also perform Vietnamese works such as Pizzicato Việt Nam and Hướng Về Hà Nội (Towards Hà Nội).

The concert’s highlight is American prodigy pianist Maxim Lando, celebrated worldwide for his virtuosic technique and emotive performances. He will join the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra to deliver classical pieces in a musical space infused with the spirit of international exchange.

Under the baton of the young and talented Austin Chanu, considered one of today’s most promising conductors, the programme promises emotional and creative performances.

Vietnamese divo Tùng Dương and clarinetist Trần Khánh Quang will perform alongside Dương Đức Hải, winner of the Child Singer Contest and National Green Ambassador 2025, and The Voice season 26 participant Mikaela Ayira.

Cellist Đinh Hoài Xuân serves as the programme’s artistic advisor. As Vietnam’s first female cello doctor and founder of the Cello Fundamento international concert series, she has contributed significantly to bringing classical music closer to the Vietnamese public.

The concert is held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam–US diplomatic relations (1995–2025) and the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam–US Association (1945–2025). VNS