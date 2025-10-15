Việt Nam wins silver award for exhibition design at Expo 2025 in Japan

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Pavilion has won the silver award in the Exhibition Design category at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai in Japan, marking the first time the country has received this honour, according to the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

In the same category, Peru claimed the gold award and Cambodia took the bronze.

The recognition is among the most prestigious official awards in the Expo system, a tradition that dates back to the first World Expo held in London in 1851. The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) jury comprises nine globally renowned experts in fields such as culture, society, architecture, urban planning, communications, and diplomacy.

Awards are presented in three major categories - architecture and landscape, exhibition design, and theme development - with sustainability added as a new category for the first time this year.

The event, which concluded on Monday, drew the participation of 165 countries and international organisations. It encouraged nations to present innovative perspectives on global issues through creative, people-centred expressions aimed at shaping a better future. Evaluation criteria are diverse, emphasising not only technical and artistic excellence but also the strength of a pavilion’s message, developmental vision, innovation, emotional engagement, and capacity to inspire the public.

“This is the first time Việt Nam has been honoured with a silver award in the Exhibition Design category at a World Expo,” said Trần Nhất Hoàng, Deputy Commissioner General of Việt Nam at Expo 2025. He further stated that it marks a significant step forward, affirming Việt Nam’s creative capacity and growing presence at global events.

The pavilion’s success stems not only from its striking visual design but also from a young, dynamic, and dedicated team. Earlier, the Vietnam Pavilion also received the bronze award for Best Pavilion Team, granted by the Experiential Design Authority - an advisory body of leading US and international experts.

Being honoured in both design and operations categories underscores the comprehensive and coordinated efforts of the Vietnam Pavilion’s steering committee, design and implementation teams, and operations staff. VNA/VNS