Photo exhibition highlights Việt Nam’s commitment to human rights

NEW YORK – A photo exhibition showcasing Việt Nam's contributions as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council has opened at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The event, chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Hằng, takes place as Việt Nam serves as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023–2025 term and is currently campaigning for re-election for the 2026–2028 term. It reflects the country’s strong and consistent commitment to promoting and protecting human rights globally through dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding.

Featuring more than 50 artistic photos, most of which were taken by Vietnam News Agency (VNA) photographers, the exhibition offers international audiences a comprehensive view of a modern, humane, integrated and dynamic Việt Nam. The images capture the country’s natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and friendly people.

Each photo tells a vivid story of harmony between tradition and modernity, embodying Việt Nam’s core values of humanity, tolerance, and respect for diversity. Many of the photos highlight Việt Nam's achievements in protecting and advancing human rights, including gender equality, child protection, education, health care, support for ethnic minority communities, and efforts to respond to climate change and protect the environment. These images stand as powerful evidence of Việt Nam’s continuous efforts to fulfil the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The opening ceremony brought together representatives of UN agencies, permanent missions, international organisations, foreign friends, and members of the Vietnamese community in New York.

Beyond showcasing Việt Nam’s culture and development, the event also serves as a platform for exchange and dialogue, sharing the country’s priorities, initiatives, and contributions to the UN. It also comes as Việt Nam prepares to host the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) in the capital later this month and pursues its candidacy for re-election to the Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term. VNA/VNS