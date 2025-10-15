Huế City hosts 5th regional conference of World Heritage Cities

HUẾ — The fifth regional conference of the Organisation of World Heritage Cities - Asia and the Pacific (OWHC-AP) has opened in Huế City.

More than 100 domestic and international delegates from seven countries are in attendance, including representatives from South Korea, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Việt Nam, with nearly 30 mayors and leading heritage experts participating.

Under the theme 'Livability for Sustainable Development of World Heritage Cities', the conference focuses on exchanging policies, urban management experiences, and solutions to enhance the quality of life in cities with unique heritage values.

A special session was dedicated to introducing the New Urban Project, chaired by the General Secretariat of the Organisation of World Heritage Cities (OWHC), which aims to promote smart, sustainable, and community-connected urban models.

In his opening remarks on Tuesday, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Huế City People's Committee, Nguyễn Thanh Bình, emphasised that this event serves as a forum for urban leaders, experts and heritage communities to share experiences and inspire new initiatives for preserving heritage values amid modern urban development.

He noted that this conference also provides an opportunity to strengthen friendships and enhance cooperation among heritage cities worldwide.

The leader of the Huế City People's Committee said Huế, as the first World Heritage city in Việt Nam, always honours its past and considers heritage the foundation of its identity and a driving force for development.

In recent years, it has aimed to create a 'heritage, cultural, ecological, landscape and environmentally friendly urban area', where residents enjoy a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

Hosting this conference demonstrates Huế's strong commitment to contributing to the OWHC's mission of heritage conservation and improving the quality of life for urban residents.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Quebec City, Canada, the OWHC includes more than 200 member cities with heritage recognised by UNESCO.

The OWHC-AP Conference is held every two years and serves as a platform for exchanging knowledge, experiences, and solutions for urban heritage conservation, while also strengthening the cooperation network among member cities. VNS