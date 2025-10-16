Việt Nam promotes tourism at ITB Asia 2025 in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Vietnamese tourism businesses are actively promoting the country’s destinations at ITB Asia 2025, alongside MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia, in Singapore from October 15 to 17.

Representatives from the HCM City Department of Tourism and the Đà Nẵng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism are supporting enterprises in showcasing Việt Nam’s tourism potential at the 18th edition of the leading travel trade show in Asia-Paficic.

The Vietnamese pavilion at the Marina Bay Sands Exhibition Centre marks the first activity under the Việt Nam – HCM City tourism promotion programme in Singapore this year, which aims to introduce the city’s tourism brand and key destinations to international partners.

The booth, with the presence of leading enterprises and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, has attracted strong interest with displays of popular destinations and signature tourism products while fostering connections with global partners. Besides, traditional musical performances and áo dài painting also highlighted the Vietnamese culture.

According to the HCM City Department of Tourism, the promotion programme also includes meetings with Singaporean tourism agencies and partners, and collaboration with organisers of the “Việt Nam Phở Festival 2025” to further introduce the city’s tourism in the city state.

The initiative helps enterprises understand global travel trends and consumer behaviours, particularly in Asian markets, to assist with developing tourism packages tailored to international tastes. It also looks to enhance authorities and businesses’ capacity for international tourism promotion, contributing to the goal of making culture–tourism one of the city's five key economic pillars for 2026–2030, as defined by the city’s Party Congress.

Meanwhile, Đà Nẵng’s pavilion, themed “New Đà Nẵng – New Experiences”, has also drawn attention with presentations on new products, services, and heritage destinations such as Hội An Ancient Town, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, and Ngũ Hành Sơn Mountains. The display highlights the city’s strengths in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism, luxury resorts, as well as golf, green and island tourism. Its “three tourism passports” – the Đà Nẵng Food Tour, Heritage Tour, and Green Tour – and interactive activities such as the “Lucky Wheel” mini game have added an engaging touch for visitors.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Trần Phước Anh noted that while Việt Nam has attended ITB Asia for several times, the participation of over 20 Vietnamese enterprises this year demonstrates the country’s strong tourism potential and readiness to meet international visitors’ needs.

He emphasised that MICE tourism remains a key trend in Singapore, urging Vietnamese firms to strengthen their capacity in organising MICE-related activities.

Asiana Link Travel General Director Lương Văn Sang said this is the company’s second year at ITB Asia in Singapore. He pointed out sustainable tourism and technological application as major global trends, suggesting Vietnamese enterprises should adapt accordingly.

Meanwhile, Ahmat Romli, Director and Project Manager of GC Butler Travel & Events SDN BHD, expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Vietnamese suppliers to bring more Asian travellers, including Malaysians, to explore Việt Nam’s destinations and cuisine.

Organised annually by Messe Berlin, ITB Asia connects tourism authorities, destinations, airlines, hotels, tour operators, and travel technology companies. Held concurrently with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia, it covers key sectors including leisure tourism, MICE tourism, business tourism, and travel technology.

This year’s event is the largest in ITB Asia’s history, spanning five exhibition halls and welcoming a record of over 1,500 international buyers. VNA/VNS