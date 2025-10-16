Hạ Long Concert 2025 to light up with fireworks and 3D mapping

QUẢNG NINH — The Hạ Long Concert 2025, themed 'Hạ Long 2025 – Heritage Spirit, Shining Future', will take place on the evening of October 30 in Quảng Ninh Province.

This large-scale cultural and tourism event aims to honour Quảng Ninh’s comprehensive achievements over 62 years of construction and development (October 30, 1963 – October 30, 2025), particularly its breakthroughs in socio-economic growth, national defence, security and external relations.

The celebration is designed to inspire pride, love for the homeland, solidarity, creativity and aspiration among officials, Party members and local ethnic communities. It reaffirms their determination to successfully implement the Resolution of the 16th provincial Party Congress and build a prosperous, civilised, modern and happy Quảng Ninh, striving to become a centrally governed city before 2030.

The programme will include artistic performances that incorporate 3D mapping projection technology and a spectacular high-altitude fireworks show. Around 30,000 delegates, residents and domestic and international tourists are expected to attend.

Within the framework of the event, a 'Proud Quảng Ninh – 62 Years', a check-in area featuring high-tech 3D interactive art will be set up, along with 'Smart Tourism Quảng Ninh' promotions, contributing to the branding of 'Quảng Ninh – A Destination of Festivals and Unique Events'.

The event is organised by the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with relevant departments, sectors and localities, aiming to create momentum for tourism stimulus and spread pride in the heritage land of the province.

The programme will be broadcast live on QTV, the channel of Quảng Ninh Newspaper, Radio and Television, and relayed on numerous television channels nationwide.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the province is expected to host around 30 major national-level events, festivals and tourism stimulus programmes featuring the participation of many well-known artists. — VNS