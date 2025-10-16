UNESCO adopts Việt Nam’s initiative on int'l decade on culture for sustainable development

PARIS — The Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has approved Việt Nam’s initiative proposing that the United Nations (UN) consider declaring the International Decade on Culture for Sustainable Development, with priority on the 2027–2036 period, as soon as possible.

The adoption was made on October 15 at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris during the organisation’s 222nd Executive Board session.

Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to UNESCO, presented the initiative at the meeting, emphasising its overarching objective of promoting the vital role of culture in advancing sustainable development in nations, while contributing to addressing the world’s complex challenges to ensure a safe and prosperous future for all.

Under UNESCO’s procedure, the proposal will be submitted to the organisation’s General Conference at its session this November, and subsequently to the UN General Assembly for approval, expected in 2026. The UNESCO Executive Board’s unanimous approval marks an important first step towards the formal declaration of the International Decade on Culture for Sustainable Development – a global initiative carrying Việt Nam’s imprint.

The initiative reflects Việt Nam’s concrete efforts to implement the Party and State’s policy on deepening international integration in the new situation and revitalising and developing Vietnamese culture in the new era. It also demonstrates the country’s commitment to promoting and elevating multilateral diplomacy, cultural diplomacy, and external cultural relations.

This is also Việt Nam's contribution to advancing UNESCO’s mission, objectives and role, particularly in culture. It also showcases Việt Nam’s proactive and responsible engagement as a member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2021–2025 term, applauded by many UNESCO leaders and member states.

The Executive Board’s consensus in adopting Việt Nam’s proposal once again reaffirms the country’s growing role, position and prestige in UNESCO and on the international stage. It also highlights that the initiative aligns with the common interests of the international community, especially amid today’s increasingly complex global challenges. VNA/VNS