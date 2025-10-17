Connecting Hà Nội with New Delhi: Promoting two-way tourism

HÀ NỘI — Indigo Airlines is set to lift spirits and connect cultures with a direct flight from Hà Nội to New Delhi, launching on December 20, operating seven times a week with modern Airbus A321neo aircraft. This milestone significantly shortens the distance between two of Asia's most illustrious civilisations and bolsters two-way tourism.

The inaugural flight marks not just a new route but a symbol of friendship and co-operation between Việt Nam and India. With a flight time of just over four hours, Vietnamese tourists can easily reach the heart of India, while Indian travellers can access Hà Nội, the gateway to Indochina.

According to the Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism, the number of Indian tourists visiting Việt Nam is projected to increase by nearly 300 per cent in 2024 compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.

On average, Indian tourist arrivals grow by 35 per cent annually, particularly in popular destinations like Đà Nẵng, Phú Quốc, Nha Trang, Hà Nội and HCM City. Conversely, Vietnamese tourists are increasingly drawn to India’s rich heritage, including the Taj Mahal, the sacred Ganges River, yoga, Bollywood and vibrant festivals. This new direct flight will save time and costs, providing a significant boost to tourism co-operation.

New Delhi is a captivating city where ancient and modern cultures converge. Vietnamese visitors can explore iconic sites such as the Red Fort, Lotus Temple, Humayun’s Tomb and India Gate. The bustling Chandni Chowk market offers a taste of local street food while Khan Market serves as a shopping haven. From New Delhi, tourists can easily visit the Taj Mahal, Jaipur and Varanasi, a spiritual centre.

Việt Nam is becoming a favoured destination for Indian travellers thanks to its diverse landscapes, rich culture and affordability. From the historic charm of Hà Nội and the romance of Hội An to the vibrant energy of Đà Nẵng and the allure of Phú Quốc, Việt Nam offers a unique blend of tradition and modernity. The culinary delights, including phở, bún chả and egg coffee, leave a lasting impression on Indian tourists.

The Hà Nội – New Delhi route is not only about tourism, it opens doors for comprehensive co-operation in economics, investment, education and technology. As two of Asia's most dynamic economies, Việt Nam and India can leverage this route for enhanced trade and bilateral investment.

The launch of this route marks a significant step in regional aviation connectivity, enabling a journey from the heritage of Thăng Long – Hà Nội to the mystical temples of New Delhi, and from Hạ Long Bay to the Taj Mahal, all within a few hours. This is more than just a flight; it represents a journey of friendship and integration. — VNS