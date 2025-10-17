Việt Nam, Japan strengthen cooperation in cultural industry development

TOKYO - An international symposium on the cultural industry, which is considered a strategic driver for sustainable development, opened in Tokyo on October 17.

Held by the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations, the event marked another milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture and creativity. Experts from Viêt Nam and Japan emphasised the growing importance of the cultural industry as both a foundation and a driver for sustainable growth.

The event saw the participation of Professor Yuji Suzuki, President of the National Federation of UNESCO Associations of Japan and Secretary-General of the Asia-Pacific Federation of UNESCO Clubs and Associations; Nguyễn Lệ Hằng, Deputy Secretary-General of the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Ngày Nay (Today) Magazine, along with researchers, business leaders, and members of the Vietnamese community in Japan.

Addressing the event, Hằng underscored that the event represented the continued collaboration between the UNESCO federations of Việt Nam and Japan, both committed to advancing the organisations' values.

She stressed that Việt Nam views culture as not only a goal but also a vital force for national development. The Tokyo symposium extends this perspective internationally, promoting partnerships in the creative economy, Hằng said.

She also highlighted the complementarity between the two countries - Japan’s advanced creative industries and Việt Nam’s rich cultural heritage undergoing rapid digital transformation. Their cooperation will help balance cultural preservation with innovation.

Talking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporters, Professor Suzuki described culture as a way of life, shaped by social, regional, and religious contexts. He emphasised Japan’s approach to cultural education, which begins at the elementary level and encourages respect for diversity.

Suzuki added that both Japan and Việt Nam hold unique cultural values that contribute to humanity’s shared heritage, as recognised by UNESCO. Promoting awareness of these distinct yet interconnected identities is essential for fostering mutual understanding and sustainable cultural development, he said.

Nguyễn Huy Quang, Director of Van Show Arts JSC, shared that Việt Nam’s cultural industry has made significant progress in recent years, with large-scale productions attracting global audiences and boosting tourism.

He expressed his hope for deeper cooperation with UNESCO associations in both countries to expand creative and cultural exchange.

Two thematic discussions during the symposium brought together artists, entrepreneurs, and Vietnamese representatives in Japan to share insights and propose strategies for future collaboration. - VNA