Yên Tử Autumn Festival 2025 opens

QUẢNG NINH The ongoing Yên Tử Autumn Festival 2025 in the northern province of Quang Ninh, held under the theme Meditative Colours of Autumn, promises to be a captivating cultural and spiritual event.

It offers visitors the chance to discover the essence of Trúc Lâm Zen Buddhism while celebrating the culture and history of the land known as the “fourth blessed land of Giao Châu".

Yên Tử mountain has long stood as a sacred symbol of Vietnamese Buddhism. It is where King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong practiced and founded the Trúc Lâm Zen sect, which carries a spirit of harmony, engagement, and deep ties with the nation.

The annual festival continues this legacy, showcasing the Yên Tử historical and scenic site to domestic and international visitors while strengthening tourism development and investment opportunities.

The year 2025 holds added significance with UNESCO’s recognition of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc historical complex as a World Cultural Heritage site in July. This honour affirms the timeless global value of the region.

According to Bùi Hoàng Giang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Yên Tử Ward, the festival not only highlights Yên Tử’s natural beauty but also inspires community pride and creativity.

He said the province aims to build the image of ‘Yên Tử Ward – proud of heritage, living with heritage, and enriching from heritage,’ positioning it as a cultural, tourism, and service hub of Quảng Ninh.

The programme features a wide range of activities. A logo design contest drew 109 entries from 50 authors, with 11 outstanding works honoured during the festival. An arts camp titled “Yên Tử in autumn” brings together photography, music, painting, and poetry, enriching promotional materials and celebrating local culture.

A highlight is the “Yên Tử heritage – touch the heritage” marathon, set for November 15-16. This second edition is expected to attract thousands of runners from Vietnam and abroad, offering a unique blend of sport and spirituality in Yên Tử’s sacred forests. Earlier this year, the ward also hosted the Ultra Trail Yên Tử race, which gathered over 1,000 participants.

Throughout the remainder of 2025, visitors can immerse themselves in cultural performances, folk games, local cuisine, herbal wellness treatments, and curated tours such as “Sunrise at Đồng Pagoda” and “Following in the Footsteps of King Trần Nhân Tông”. Programmes will also showcase Đạo Thanh Y traditions, including national intangible heritage rituals like the Cấp Sắc ceremony. VNA/VNS