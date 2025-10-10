Chief conductor Pappano is excited to perform with LSO in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI -- Chief conductor Antonio Pappano is excited and can't wait to perform in the Vietnam Airlines Classic - Hanoi Concert 2025 (VACC 2025) on October 10-11 in Hà Nội.

The English-Italian conductor will take the baton over the world-class London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) at the newly-built Hồ Gươm Opera in the heart of the city.

"It is my very first time here in Hà Nội. My wife has on holiday but I haven't. So I am very very excited. I am also excited because I am leading a special orchestra and we're making music in a relatively new venue," Pappano says in a meeting with local media on October 10.

"We come to share music and audience will immediately feel something in their body, their soul their heart. That is what I think the power of music that can inspire, influence and even disturb and shake people. That is what we here for. I am hoping tonight we will create an experience that is unforgettable. Yeah, I am looking forward to performing here."

He adds that VACC has become a highlight of cultural life. This invitation is both a great honour and an exciting challenge. To be able to stand before the LSO in Hà Nội at such a special moment is very meaningful to him.

The VACC 2025 strikes a balance between solemnity and warmth. It is not only a festival featuring many international artists but also a platform for genuine cultural dialogue.

By blending traditional Vietnamese elements, the nation’s historical milestones, and the dynamic rhythm of urban life, the concert promises to bring a uniquely vibrant and distinctive experience.

In its fifth season, the concert will begin with song Tiến Quân Ca, the Việt Nam national Anthen, a solemn moment that demonstrates the connection between international classical music and national pride.

Then artists will perform the Symphony No 5 Op. 67, also known as the Fate Symphony, composed by Ludwig van Beethoven between 1804 and 1808.

The next master piece will be the Symphony No 10 Op 93, by Dmitri Shostakovich about tragedy, despair, terror, and violence and two minutes of triumph.

According to organisers, in two nights, under the hands of Sir Pappano, the musicians will bring a dramatic, multi-layered musical dialogue with works by two great composers.

Sir Pappano says for him, the concert is the harmony of music, space and people. The architectural elegance of the new Hoàn Kiếm Opera, together with the masterpieces of Beethoven and Shostakovich, will narrate stories of resilience, struggle, triumph, and hope.

All of it will be elevated through a profound connection with the audience — the very essence of what music aspires to achieve.

VACC 2025 performance will be live broadcast in a big screen at the Martyrs Monument next to the Hoàn Kiếm Lake to spread and bring classical music widely and closely to local people and visitors.

Additionally, LSO will hold community activities within their LSO Discovery project during this time. Notably, there is a training programme to the Vietnam Youth Orchestra (VYO).

On October 12 at the Hà Nội Opera House, audience will enjoy a VYO report performance with the participation of 70 young artists and nine LSO musicians. It is considered an valuable opportunity for the young Vietnamese generation to approach to the finest of classical music and show their music talent.

The VACC 2025 is jointly organised by Vietnam Airlines, the Hà Nội People's Council Committee and Thanh Việt Production.

Antonio Pappano, 66, is considered by Musical America to be one of the most influential conductors in the world.

Over the past three decades, Pappano has conquered the world's leading orchestras, from the Berliner Philharmoniker, the New York Philharmonic to the Royal Opera House Covent Garden.

He also spent nearly twenty years with the Santa Cecilia Orchestra before becoming the principal conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra in 2024.

LSO, founded in 1904, is London's oldest symphony orchestra and the world. The LSO claimed to be the world's most recorded orchestra and made gramophone recordings since 1912. It has played on more than 200 soundtrack recordings, including the Star Wars series, Notting Hill, Harry Potter and The Danish Girl. VNS