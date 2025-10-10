Vietnamese áo dài to shine at Czech Republic’s pageant next year

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese community across Europe is eagerly waiting for the Mrs Áo Dài Europe 2026 pageant, a cultural extravaganza honouring Vietnamese culture set to unfold in the Czech Republic next year.

According to the organsing board, the event will gather standout contestants from various European countries together with Vietnamese and European artists, fashion designers, and business leaders, promoting national pride as well as spreading values of humanity and integration.

Along with the traditional áo dài showcase, the contest will feature cultural exchanges, exhibitions, and artistic performances, creating a vibrant platform to connect Vietnamese communities across the continent.

At a press conference on October 9 (local time), Chairman of the organising board Phạm Gia Hậu said that the Mrs Áo Dài Pageant has been held since 2018 and received warm welcome from the public.

Hậu described Karlovy Vary, the venue of the contest, as a world-renowned cinematic city, famous for its prestigious international film festival and stunning landscape, adding the city also boasts a vibrant Vietnamese community.

Nguyễn Diệu Linh, Minister-Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic, emphasised the cultural significance of the event, stating it will not only celebrate the beauty of the Vietnamese women but also represent a cultural symbol of the overseas Vietnamese.

She added that the áo dài has been a bridge between Vietnamese culture and the international community. VNA/VNS