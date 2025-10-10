International films screened at Cultures of the World Festival

HÀ NỘI — International films will be screened at the first Cultures of the World Festival at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long this weekend.

The short films are from all over the world, including UAE, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Ukraine, and Colombia.

Festival-goers will have chance to learn culture and people in the world through the films.

On the first day of the festival, Cartapesta: Carnival of Fano, a film about Italy’s oldest carnival, will be shown at 6pm. Papier-mâché artistry and colourful floats embody the creativity and spirit of the city of Fano. The documentary has won several international awards, including the Accolade Global Film Competition Award and the East Village New York Film Festival.

Angola will introduce the documentary Beyond My Steps at 5pm. Five dancers explore the concepts of tradition, culture, memory, and identity, questioning the transformation and deconstruction of these themes in their own lives.

Sweden, Kazakhstan, and Palestine will introduce Viet Nam Victory, The Guest from Viet Nam and Palestine, Another Viet Nam.

Viet Nam Victory is a cinematic bridge between two nations, a tribute to peace and a lasting symbol of the deep and enduring ties between Sweden and Việt Nam. It captures never-before-seen footage of the emotional scenes in Stockholm on April 30, 1975 - when thousands of Swedes stood in solidarity as the Việt Nam war ended.

The film director Bo Öhlén was honoured with a medal from the Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism for his contribution to friendship between the two countries.

Its show will begin at 10.45am on October 12.

The Princess is the only motion picture to be shown at the event. The film is directed by Lê Văn Kiệt, a Vietnamese-born filmmaker who wrote and directed Furie, a martial-arts crime thriller.

Furie was selected as the Vietnamese entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards and broke the record for highest-grossing Vietnamese film in history.

Kiệt directed his first Hollywood studio film, The Princess, for 20th Century Fox in 2022.

The Princess will be screened on October 12 at 12pm.

The Cultures of the World Festival will include a rich experiential activities, live performances and interactive sessions with the public throughout the three days. — VNS