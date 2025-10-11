PM attends first Cultures of the World Festival in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the opening of the first Cultures of the World Festival at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in Hà Nội on October 10 evening.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the municipal People’s Committee, the event saw the presence of Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm; Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng, representatives from ministries, agencies, and nearly 50 embassies and international organisations in Việt Nam.

The festival, the first for Hà Nội, welcomed participation from nearly 50 countries. Themed “Culture as Foundation, Art as Means,” it aims to foster a vibrant platform where global cultures converge, connect, and shine.

Serving as a bridge for cultural exchange, the event showcases international cultural treasures to Vietnamese audience while promoting Việt Nam's rich heritage globally. It seeks to strengthen people-to-people ties, deepen mutual understanding, and solidify Hà Nội’s emerging role as a global cultural hub in the new era.

As Việt Nam’s flagship cultural diplomacy event for 2025, the festival boasts an unprecedented scale: 48 countries, 45 cultural spaces, 34 international culinary booths, 23 art troupes from Việt Nam and abroad, 12 publishing and book exhibition units, and 22 countries joining the international film screenings.

This makes it the largest cultural diplomacy event in Việt Nam’s history, underscoring Hanoi’s growing stature as an “ideal rendezvous” for global cultural exchange.

In his address, PM Chính expressed heartfelt condolences to those hit by recent natural disasters, particularly the devastating storms and floods that have struck Việt Nam.

He urged both domestic and international communities to rally in support of affected families, stressing solidarity in the face of loss and hardship.

The PM noted Việt Nam is implementing the Party’s guidelines to make culture a genuine internal source of strength that connects peoples and economies.

It is developing cultural and entertainment industries as part of efforts to internationalise the Vietnamese culture while embracing global civilisation in a way that preserves national identity.

That will enable Vietnamese people to enjoy the richness of both national and global cultural values.

PM Chính called on ministries, sectors, localities and, particularly, countries with embassies and consulates in Việt Nam to continue supporting the festival so that it can become an annual cultural brand, helping culture embody not only internal strength but also international solidarity and shared compassion, especially for those facing impacts of climate change – a global challenge that requires international solidarity, multilateralism, and mutual support, with culture as a crucial bridge, to be addressed.

Following the PM’s remarks, UNESCO Chief Representative in Việt Nam Jonathan Baker expressed deep sympathy for the areas affected by recent natural disasters in the country.

He underlined that in difficult times, culture reminds humanity of its roots, resilience, and compassion.

He said the festival offers nations an opportunity to share their traditions and innovations. He called on countries to work together toward a future where culture inspires, unites, and strengthens communities in the face of adversities.

After the opening ceremony, a special music show titled “Colours of Việt Nam – Rhythms of the World” was staged, featuring renowned Vietnamese and international artists.

Within the festival framework, diverse cultural exchange activities will take place from October 11 to 12 at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, promising to offer visitors unique artistic experiences and deeper insights into the global cultural diversity. VNA/VNS