Việt Nam Craft Village Fair 2025 strengthens value chain connections

HÀ NỘI — The 21st Việt Nam Craft Village Fair officially opened on October 10 at the Agricultural Exhibition Centre, located at 489 Hoàng Quốc Việt Street, Hà Nội.

The event, organised by the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, has brought together nearly 100 organisations, including enterprises, cooperatives, artisans, and OCOP (One Commune One Product) entities from 18 provinces and cities nationwide.

Spanning more than 1,500 sq.m, the fair features 150 meticulously designed and decorated booths. It showcases hundreds of traditional handicraft items and regional agricultural specialties, providing a vibrant platform for cultural exchange, trade promotion, and investment collaboration.

The 18 participating provinces and cities include Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Sơn La, Điện Biên, Đồng Tháp, Quảng Ninh, Thái Nguyên, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, HCM City, Lào Cai, Cao Bằng, Lai Châu, Quảng Ngãi, Phú Thọ and Lạng Sơn.

Visitors to the fair are treated to a wide variety of iconic craft village products, such as Phú Vinh rattan and bamboo products, Chuông village conical hats, Đông Hồ paintings, Phù Lãng pottery, Đại Bái bronze items, Đà Nẵng agarwood.

The OCOP product and regional specialty area showcases notable items including ST25 rice, Thái Nguyên tea, Đắk Lắk coffee, Thanh Hóa sour sausage, Vũ Đại braised fish, Cao Lãnh mango, Lạng Sơn roast duck, Điện Biên smoked buffalo meat, and Chi Lăng custard apples, among others.

In his opening remarks, Hoàng Văn Dự, Deputy Director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Center and Head of the Fair Organisation Board, emphasised the significance of Việt Nam’s 5,400 craft villages. Many of these villages, with centuries-old traditions, are vital in preserving the nation’s cultural heritage.

"The Việt Nam Craft Village Fair is not only a platform to honor artisans but also a bridge connecting producers, investors, and consumers. It supports sustainable development through trade, tourism, and innovation," Du said.

He also noted that while craft villages have contributed significantly to the rural economy and improving livelihoods, they still face numerous challenges.

These include limited access to capital, small-scale operations, environmental issues, outdated production technology, and insufficient marketing and distribution channels. Furthermore, the adoption of digital tools and e-commerce remains slow.

Therefore, the fair aims to foster connections among domestic and international businesses, localities, and production units. It serves as a venue for sharing best practices in business and production, promoting OCOP products, and enhancing the recognition of Việt Namese brands.

A key highlight of the event is the 'Week of Promoting and Introducing OCOP Products and Agricultural Specialties of Lạng Sơn Province'.

The programme features 20 outstanding enterprises, cooperatives, and local producers from Lạng Sơn — a mountainous border province known for its unique climate, fertile soil, and celebrated specialty products such as Chi Lăng custard apples, Vành Khuyên persimmons, star anise, black jelly, and roast duck.

Speaking at the event, Đinh Thị Thu, Deputy Director of the Lạng Sơn Department of Agriculture and Environment, said: “Lạng Sơn aims to promote its local brands, connect with new markets, and present itself as a dynamic and friendly destination for investment and tourism.”

The province currently boasts 235 OCOP-certified products rated three stars and above, including 22 with four-star ratings. Lạng Sơn is actively working on diversifying product designs, improving quality through deep processing, building strong brand identities, and enhancing trade promotion.

Efforts are also underway to support local producers in embracing e-commerce, using livestream sales, and implementing digital transformation to strengthen their competitiveness in the market. —VNS