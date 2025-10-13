'Echoes of Elegance' celebrates Vietnamese heritage

HÀ NỘI Colour, texture, history, and imagination collide at Echoes of Elegance, an exhibition where fashion, painting, visual art, and installations bring Việt Nam’s cultural legacies vividly to life.

Artist Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, designer Lâm Gia Khang, artisan Hoàng Chiến from Hưng Học traditional craft village and make-up artist Nam Trung co-create works inspired by Vietnamese traditional materials, blending centuries-old techniques with contemporary vision.

Echoes of Elegance tells stories of the unique cultural traditions of Hạ Long Bay and the ancient Vietnamese people, brought to life through carefully curated installations.

Khang’s collections are crafted from Mỹ A silk, dyed with mặc nưa, an ebony-coloured fruit, and displayed alongside ancient fishing tools once used by coastal fishermen.

"Khang is a well-known designer with his traditional and modern creativities," said singer Khánh Linh at the exhibition's opening.

"It is amazing to see artworks installed alongside the designs and Việt Nam’s iconic bamboo coracle boats."

Khang’s accolades are a testament to his vision: he placed among the top three of Project Runway Vietnam in 2013, won the title of Upcoming Fashion Designer of the Year at the Elle Style Awards in 2015, was named among Forbes Vietnam’s "30 under 30" in the same year, and was recognised by Vogue in 2021 as one of eight emerging international talents in fashion.

A highlight of the exhibition is a work by artisan Chiến, entitled Derivative Grouper Trap & Heritage in Continuum. Inspired by the traditional fish trap, a symbol of the 300-year-old fishing craft of Hưng Học Village in Quảng Ninh Province, it is entirely handcrafted from bamboo. Inside the trap sits a chocolate-sculpted song (spotted grouper), a delicacy that is a signature of Vân Đồn Island in the province, blending craftsmanship with creativity.

Modernity meets tradition in a vertical LED frame featuring portraits of Vietnamese women styled in both classical and contemporary makeup by Nam Trung. Together, the installation celebrates the harmony of heritage and modern elegance, honouring the enduring vitality of Việt Nam’s coastal culture.

Chiến also presents Làng Nghề Xưa (Village of Craft – Echoes of a Bygone Era), an installation featuring bamboo-made daily fishing tools, evoking the centuries-old coastal heritage of Quảng Ninh.

A painting by Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng captures Hạ Long Bay like a legend mirrored on the water’s surface. The ink-wash flows across the refined space at InterContinental Halong Bay Resort, merging seamlessly with the emotional resonance of fashion and installations, retelling the timeless story of the descending dragon and life by the sea.

Echoes of Elegance runs through October 23 at InterContinental Halong Bay Resort, Quảng Ninh. VNS