HCM City’s tourism achieves remarkable recovery, growth post-COVID

HCM CITY HCM City achieved remarkable success in tourism in the period 2020–25, reviving the industry from the impacts of COVID-19 through sound policies and innovative products.

The 2020–21 period was exceptionally challenging, as COVID almost brought tourism to a standstill.

In 2020 the number of international visitors fell by 84.8 per cent to 1.3 million, while domestic tourist numbers dropped by 54 per cent to 15 million, causing tourism revenues decreased by 40 per cent to VNĐ84.5 trillion (US$3.2 billion).

From April to October 2021, the tourism sector was paralysed, causing severe economic losses.

In that context, the Government of HCM City showed firm leadership, introducing support policies for businesses, tour guides and informal workers.

The banking sector restructured debts, helping many firms avoid bankruptcy.

Nguyễn Thị Khánh, chairwoman of the HCM City Tourism Association, said the debt restructuring was a crucial source of support that helped businesses improve their repayment capacity.

She added that the city's Department of Tourism proactively listened to and held dialogues with the industry.

Adaptation and creativity

When the pandemic was brought under control, HCM City swiftly launched programmes to restore and develop tourism.

Many new products and services were introduced, meeting visitors’ needs and emerging travel trends.

From the fourth quarter of 2021 the city adopted a “safe, flexible adaptation and effective control of COVID-19” policy, allowing tourism to reopen.

The Department of Tourism developed distinctive domestic-focused products, and the “TPHCM chào đón bạn – Welcome to HCM City” campaign, launched in April 2022, revitalised the city’s image as “Safe – Vibrant – Open – Full of Excitement”.

A variety of new products highlighting local values were introduced, including the “View Sài Gòn from Above” helicopter tour.

In 2023 the city launched the first HCM City River Festival, which quickly became a signature cultural tourism event and boosted the riverine economy.

The “One District, One Tourism Product” programme turned each district from a familiar administrative name into a distinctive destination with its own story and charm.

The city’s night-time economy development project created a legal framework to build the “City That Never Sleeps” brand, meeting the demands of both visitors and locals.

Beyond the city centre, suburban districts were revitalised through high-tech agriculture combined with eco-tourism, supported by policies promoting urban farms and orchards as tourist attractions.

The implementation of the national “One Commune – One Product” programme in HCM City turned farm products into unique local gifts, with 419 items recognised as of June 2025.

Expanding regional links

Under the National Assembly’s Resolution 98 issued in June 2023 on piloting special mechanisms for HCM City’s development, numerous public–private partnership projects have been launched to revitalise cultural heritage and accelerate projects such as the Cần Giờ coastal tourism urban area and metro-line-based developments, helping shape globally competitive tourism products.

“Resolution 98 creates a special legal framework for the city, including incentives for tourism and services linked with innovation, the digital economy, and the night-time economy. It is a great opportunity for the city’s tourism to take off,” said Trần Đình Thiên, a member of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Group and former director of the Vietnam Institute of Economics.

Between 2020 and 2025 HCM City strengthened connections with the Mekong Delta, the southeast and other regions, helping enhance the competitiveness of each locality and raising the profile of Vietnamese tourism internationally.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thảo, head of the Department of Tourism’s tourism resource development planning division, said that since 2020 the city has signed tourism cooperation agreements with six key regions, creating linked products that have significantly increased visitor numbers and revenues.

Significant achievements

Linked products such as tours from HCM City to beaches in the erstwhile province of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (now part of the expanded city) and to craft villages, fruit orchards, and riverfront eco-zones in the former province of Bình Dương (also now part of the city), have become popular. Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương were merged into HCM City on July 1.

After the administrative expansion, HCM City now boasts richer tourism resources and the number of its destinations has increased from 366 to 688, enabling new products such as marine, cultural, eco-agricultural, and craft-village tours, according to the Department of Tourism.

It also has 3,146 places of accommodation (including 134 hotels rated 1–5 stars), 9,237 tour guides, and 1,709 travel firms (including 1,223 international operators).

The city also enjoys a vibrant culinary scene blending tradition with creativity, showcasing the rich food heritage from across the country.

Bùi Thị Ngọc Hiếu, deputy director of the Department of Tourism, said night-time tourism products are becoming more diverse, with shows like “Trăng chiến khu” (Moon over the Resistance Base) at the Củ Chi guerrilla warfare tunnels, “Sắc màu đêm” (Colours of the Night), and “Về Chợ Lớn xem múa lân” (Visit Chợ Lớn to Watch the Lion Dance).

She said night-time sightseeing activities are also vibrant, featuring open-top double-decker buses, river buses and dining cruises on the Sài Gòn River.

Agri-tourism at the High-Tech Agricultural Zone in Nhuận Đức Commune and city farms offers visitors hands-on experiences in clean, high-tech farming.

“Since combining with tourism, our farm has achieved stable income. Visitors are fascinated by the orchid-care process,' Trần Văn An, owner of an orchid farm in Tân An Hội Commune, said.

“This model not only helps us sell directly at good prices but also promotes our brand more widely.”

Tourism, a key pillar

Trần Văn Tuấn, deputy chairman of the city People’s Council [Assembly], said the tourism sector has affirmed its vital role and achieved outstanding results in recent years, deserving recognition as one of the city’s key development pillars.

He said the city's Department of Tourism has played a crucial role as both the conductor of the industry and a bridge linking businesses and organisations, while also advising and proposing policies for growth.

“HCM City has made great efforts to improve policies promoting tourism products related to culture, history, cuisine, shopping, eco-agriculture, waterways, MICE, and healthcare.

“The city has developed various mechanisms and support policies to encourage citizens and businesses to work together, creating momentum for the industry’s growth.”

The tourism sector rebounded strongly in 2024, attracting nearly five million international visitors and 35 million domestic tourists.

Total revenues topped VNĐ160 trillion ($6 billion), almost matching the record year of 2019.

But this year the city has already received 5.88 million international visitors and 29.2 million domestic visitors, earning around VNĐ184.6 trillion ($7 billion), or over 70 per cent of the full-year target.

Last month it hosted major international events such as the International Travel Expo HCM City and the 12th General Assembly of the Tourism Promotion Organisation of Global Cities, further enhancing its image as a dynamic, green and sustainable city.

According to the Department of Tourism, thanks to stimulus programmes, cross-sector coordination, vibrant activities marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2), and the ripple effects from the expo and general assembly, the tourism sector has achieved strong momentum, laying a solid foundation for breakthroughs starting this year.

HCM City hopes to attract 10 million international and 50 million domestic visitors this year, generating VNĐ290 trillion ($11 billion) in total revenues, according to the Department of Tourism. – VNS