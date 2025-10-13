Khánh Hòa, Đắk Lắk join forces to boost tourism development

KHÁNH HOÀ Khánh Hòa and Đắk Lắk provinces have agreed to strengthen cooperation in developing tourism for the 2026-2030 period, according to an agreement signed between their tourism authorities.

In a recent conference held in Khánh Hòa, tourism authorities from both provinces discussed their partnership and signed the cooperation agreement, along with several business-to-business deals between tourism enterprises.

Nguyễn Long Biên, deputy chairman of the Khánh Hòa People’s Committee, proposed that the two provinces jointly research and develop tourism products tailored to both domestic and international markets.

He emphasised the need to create inter-provincial tourism routes such as Khánh Hòa - Đắk Lắk - Gia Lai, Khánh Hòa - Đắk Lắk - Quảng Ngãi, and Khánh Hòa - Đắk Lắk - Lâm Đồng, thereby forming regional tourism chains in line with the orientations of the Government and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

During the event, delegates, representatives of tourism associations, travel companies, accommodation providers, and airlines were introduced to new tourism programmes and destinations in both provinces.

Participants exchanged experiences in attracting visitors, diversifying products, and developing interlinked tours that highlight each locality’s identity, contributing to the creation of a joint tourism brand for Khánh Hòa and Đắk Lắk.

The two provinces are only about 150 kilometres apart and are currently connected by the under-construction Khánh Hòa - Buôn Ma Thuột Expressway, which is expected to further promote connectivity, tourism exchange, and service development.

Tourism strengths and potential

Nguyễn Quang Thắng, vice chairman of the Nha Trang - Khánh Hòa Tourism Association, said that Khánh Hòa boasts the longest coastline in the country -- nearly 500km -- and over 200 islands, including the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

With these advantages, Khánh Hòa is known as a “paradise of marine and island tourism”, featuring renowned bays such as Vân Phong, Nha Trang, Cam Ranh, and Vĩnh Hy.

Beyond its marine resources, Khánh Hòa is also rich in cultural heritage, including Chăm and Raglai relics, which support the development of cultural and community-based tourism.

The province has a diverse mountainous ecosystem and several national parks and nature reserves such as Hòn Bà, Núi Chúa, and Phước Bình.

With expanded development space following its merger with former Ninh Thuận province and improved infrastructure, including expressways, seaports, and an international airport, Khánh Hòa is well-positioned to become a leading tourism hub at both national and regional levels.

Sharing insights about local tourism potential, Lê Hoàng Phú, deputy director of the Đắk Lắk Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the province possesses abundant tourism resources, from majestic highlands and unique dry dipterocarp forests to distinctive nature reserves.

These natural advantages enable the province to develop various types of tourism, including eco-, cultural, historical, and festival tourism.

Đắk Lắk’s tourism infrastructure has been significantly improved, with over 780 accommodation facilities, offering more than 13,600 rooms, including 50 hotels rated from one to five stars.

The province has 51 tourist sites and attractions, such as museums, historical heritage sites, and cultural destinations, catering to the diverse interests of visitors.

The cooperation agreement between Khánh Hòa and Đắk Lắk is expected to serve as a foundation for strengthening regional linkages, promoting sustainable tourism growth, and making tourism a key economic driver in both provinces in the years ahead. VNS