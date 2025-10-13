Cultures of the World Festival closes with celebration of global unity

HÀ NỘI – The first-ever Cultures of the World Festival wrapped up in Hà Nội on the evening of October 12 with a vibrant closing ceremony featuring performances by Vietnamese singers Trúc Nhân and Hoàng Thùy Linh, alongside international artists.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng said sustainable, creative, and inclusive development has become a shared goal of many countries around the world, and Việt Nam is no exception. The country has identified sustainable growth based on culture and human values as its foundation, while promoting diplomacy and international integration as a consistent strategy.

“Achieving these goals requires a peaceful and stable environment and effective cooperation among nations,” he said.

The minister emphasised that Việt Nam, with its millennia-old civilisation and tradition of peace and humanity, has always valued stability, cooperation, and the preservation of cultural heritage and nature. These principles guide the country’s contributions as an active member of UNESCO and its efforts to promote peace and sustainable development.

He noted that the first Cultures of the World Festival embodied this spirit, elaborating that the event originated from an initiative by Madame Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, on organising a major international cultural event celebrating the distinct beauty of each nation and the unifying power of culture.

Held from October 10–12, the festival was of an unprecedented scale, featuring 48 countries and international organisations, 45 cultural spaces, 34 international culinary booths, 23 art troupes from Việt Nam and abroad, 12 publishing and book exhibition units, and 22 countries joining the international film screenings. This made the largest cultural diplomacy event in Việt Nam’s history.

Visitors enjoyed a wide range of activities, including the “Cultural Path” exhibition, international film screenings, book fairs, culinary showcases, and 30 art performances, attracting tens of thousands of visitors daily.

Themed “Culture as Foundation, Art as Means,” the festival aimed to create a vibrant platform where global cultures converge, connect, and shine. Visitors could try on traditional attire, join folk dance sessions, and attend culinary workshops where chefs from four continents shared their native dishes. The food zone allowed guests to both taste and learn to prepare international cuisines.

Gong music from the Central Highlands, quan họ (love duet singing), and chầu văn (ceremonial singing) were presented alongside art performances from Russia, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Venezuela. An international film programme screened 22 movies, highlighting diverse cultures and human stories.

A key highlight was a fashion show on October 11, featuring nearly 100 traditional and modern outfits from various countries. Vietnamese designers Vũ Việt Hà, Anh Thư, and Nguyễn Mi introduced collections that told cultural stories of the nation through silk materials, ancient costumes, and traditional patterns. A special moment came when spouses of foreign ambassadors modelled their nations’ traditional costumes, symbolising friendship and cross-cultural harmony.

With the message One World, One Heartbeat of Love, the festival also raised VNĐ2.5billion (US$100,000) through a charity auction to support Vietnamese localities affected by floods — a gesture of solidarity and compassion.

Minister Hùng expressed confidence that future editions will further promote cooperation, peace, and sustainability while affirming Việt Nam’s image as a safe, dynamic, and culturally rich country.

At the closing ceremony, organisers presented commemorative gifts to participating embassies and sponsors. - VNA/VNS