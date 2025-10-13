Beyond Feeling tired: Understanding iron deficiency anaemia

Dr Hiroshi Chiba*

Do you constantly feel exhausted even after a full night’s sleep? Do you become breathless after minimal effort, or crave an ice cube for no apparent reason? These overlooked symptoms could signal iron deficiency anaemia, a condition that affects millions worldwide.

What is iron deficiency anaemia?

Iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), the most common type of anaemia globally, results from an insufficient amount of iron to produce healthy red blood cells. Iron is essential for haemoglobin, a protein that carries oxygen in red blood cells. Without sufficient iron, haemoglobin levels drop, oxygen transport is impaired and symptoms appear. The condition often develops gradually, beginning with 'latent iron deficiency' – low iron stores before haemoglobin drops. Many people with chronic fatigue do not realise they could benefit from iron supplementation even before full anaemia develops.

Do you recognise these symptoms?

Symptoms often begin mildly and worsen over time:

Persistent fatigue and low energy even with rest

Frequent headaches and dizziness

Pica: craving non-food items like ice or dirt

Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)

Shortness of breath with activity

Rapid heart rate (tachycardia)

Pale skin

Other signs: sore tongue, brittle nails, hair loss, itchy skin, mouth ulcers and cold intolerance

Who is at risk of iron deficiency anaemia?

While anyone can develop IDA, certain groups are at higher risk due to blood loss, low iron intake or poor absorption:

Women of reproductive age: Heavy menstruation, often due to fibroids or polyps, is a major cause. A 2009 Vietnamese study reported a 5.4 per cent prevalence in this group.

Pregnant and postpartum women: Iron needs surge during pregnancy, requiring about 1,200 mg.

Those with gastrointestinal conditions or surgeries: Ulcers, IBD, coeliac disease and bariatric surgery can cause blood loss or poor absorption.

Vegetarians and vegans: Diets low in bioavailable iron raise risk.

Older adults: Often affected due to chronic conditions or reduced absorption.

Why you shouldn’t ignore it

If untreated, IDA can cause serious complications. In pregnancy, it increases risks of poor outcomes for mother and baby. In older adults, it may impair cognition and daily functioning. Severe cases can lead to heart enlargement or failure. A sudden onset in adults may indicate gastrointestinal cancer – prompt evaluation is critical.

How iron deficiency anaemia is diagnosed

If you suspect IDA, consult your doctor. Diagnosis involves blood tests like a complete blood count and serum ferritin, which is a key indicator of your body’s iron stores and can reveal a deficiency even before anaemia develops.

Treatment for iron deficiency anaemia

Treatment starts with addressing the underlying cause. Oral iron supplements are typically first-line and continued for months to restore iron. Side effects such as nausea or constipation are common but can be managed with dosage changes or alternate formulations.

Prevention through diet

Diet helps too. Eat more iron-rich foods such as meat, beans, leafy greens and fortified cereals. Vitamin C enhances absorption, while tea, coffee and dairy products inhibit it. While diet alone rarely reverses a deficiency, it helps maintain iron levels after treatment.

Your health matters

Do not ignore persistent fatigue or other signs. Early diagnosis and treatment of iron deficiency anaemia can greatly improve your quality of life and prevent complications.

* Dr Chiba Hiroshi is a Japanese family doctor with 20 years of experience working in Japan and Cambodia, specialising in primary care, travel medicine and urgent care. He graduated from Tohoku University School of Medicine in 1998 and received his PhD in Geriatrics in 2004. He provides consultation on a wide range of health problems for all age groups. Other areas of speciality and interest include infectious disease, infection control and medical education.

