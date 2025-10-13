Hà Nội student wins Vietnam’s Next Top Model

HCM CITY – Lại Mai Hoa, 20, from Hà Nội, was named the winner of Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2025 at the finale in HCM City on Sunday night.

Hoa, a student at the University of Economics and Business of the Việt Nam National University, defeated three other finalists in challenges that included a catwalk and a photoshoot on a high glass-sloping platform.

The model impressed audiences with her height of 1.84m and her vital statistics of 83-65-96.

Hoa received praise for improvement through weekly challenges of commercial video and photo shoots, and runway shows from the jury. She won in two weekly challenges.

She was also the winner of the Top Model Online 2024, a preliminary event for Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2025, and appeared at the Việt Nam International Fashion Week in 2024 and 2025.

Another Hà Nội model, Giang Phùng, 20, received the title of Favourite Model. Phùng was eliminated from the eighth week and returned to the finale due to the audience’s votes.

Lê Thị Quỳnh Trang, CEO of Multimedia JSC and the show’s general director, commented that: “I’m so happy at finding top models for the Vietnamese fashion industry. It motivates me to produce more seasons.”

As the competition’s winner, Hoa will be sent to the world’s most prestigious fashion weeks in Milan, Paris, London, New York, and Tokyo. She will be the cover face of a prestigious fashion magazine in Việt Nam.

Phùng will join Hoa on a trip to Paris.

Vietnam’s Next Top Model, the Vietnamese version of the US reality television show America’s Next Top Model created by Tyra Banks, was first produced in 2010. It offers an opportunity for young models to develop their careers in the modelling industry.

Trang said, “The programme brings a classy platform for the young generation of models, connecting fashion, art and their desire to reach out to the world.”

The Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2025 began on Việt Nam Television’s VTV 9 on August 3. It attracted 15 models and celebrated model Thanh Hằng as the host and mentor. – VNS