Ceramic heart artwork celebrates Việt Nam unity and history

HÀ NỘI — A public ceramic artwork, Trái Tim Tình Yêu Việt Nam (Heart of Love for Việt Nam), has been unveiled in Hà Nội to mark the 65th anniversary of the twinning of Hà Nội, Huế and HCM City (October 8, 1960 – October 8, 2025) and the 71st anniversary of the Liberation of Hà Nội (October 10, 1954 – October 10, 2025).

The symbolic structure was designed and created by artist Nguyễn Thu Thủy, the creator of the Ceramic Road along the Red River in Hà Nội and the Ceramic Flag in Trường Sa. It integrates interwoven images of the Vietnamese Bronze Drum and a peace dove.

The Bronze Drum is the oldest cultural symbol of the Vietnamese people, representing power, religion and the unity of the ancient Vietnamese during the Đông Sơn culture (seventh century BC to first–second century AD). It also served as a musical instrument, a war drum, a thunder drum for invoking rain, and a calendar measuring time based on the sun and moon cycles.

Explaining her design concept, Thủy said: “The Bronze Drum is placed within the form of a stylised dove, representing the Vietnamese people’s desire for peace. On either side of the letters Việt Nam are geometric patterns of the Bronze Drum. On the surface of the letters Việt Nam are familiar images of natural landscapes and architectural heritage that reflect the rich history of the three regions: North, Central and South.”

The artist added that since completing her latest public artwork – the ceramic installation at the Glass House in Thống Nhất Park in 2017 – she has always aspired to beautify various corners of the park.

The symbolic structure is built from reinforced concrete and covered with blue-glazed ceramics painted on a white porcelain base. Three artists from New Hà Nội Arts Company – Nguyễn Thu Thủy, Nguyễn Thanh Tùng and Nguyễn Thanh Hà – devoted considerable time and effort to completing the unique artistic work.

Each symbolic architectural work and typical natural landscape of the three regions has been intricately and meticulously painted with deep pride in the homeland of Việt Nam, creating a beautiful and meaningful public art project that lives up to the name of the park where it is located – Thống Nhất (Reunification).

Some images of notable architectural works in Đà Nẵng feature architectural sketches contributed by artist Nguyễn Đăng Tuấn from the central province of Quảng Trị.

The heart structure placed in front of the letters Việt Nam is composed of thousands of ceramic pieces shaped like rice grains and hundreds of peach and apricot flower petals. Among them, the vibrant red peach blossoms are arranged to form a graceful and radiant map of Việt Nam.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the public artwork, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports, Lê Thị Ánh Mai, said: “The symbolic structure designed by the company has a clear concept, appropriate aesthetic form, artistic value and a suitable location that meets the requirements for urban aesthetics and public space." — VNS