French culinary masters bring flavour and flair to Sa Pa

SA PA — A special gastronomic event celebrating Sa Pa’s rich local produce has taken place in the famous tourist town of Sa Pa, Lào Cai Province, showcasing the talents of distinguished chefs from the Escoffier culinary tradition.

Hosted by Hôtel de la Coupole – MGallery, recipient of the Michelin One Key 2025, the eight-hands gala dinner Les Saveurs de France (The Flavour of France) brought together four acclaimed chefs. Leading the team was Oliver Mette, Director of Culinary at Hôtel de la Coupole, whose approach to cuisine blends heritage, creativity and emotion — principles embodied by the Michelin-recognised property.

Joining him were Chef Thierry Fischer, President of Disciples Escoffier Switzerland, celebrated for his dedication to classical French technique; Chef Olivier Génique, Vice President of Disciples Escoffier North Việt Nam, who has played a key role in advancing French gastronomy across Asia; and Chef Matthieu Lagarrigue, a pastry specialist admired for his precision and artistic flair.

The evening paid tribute to the legacy of Auguste Escoffier, often referred to as the 'King of Chefs and Chef of Kings,' while showcasing the depth and quality of Sa Pa’s ingredients, most notably the locally sourced sturgeon, prized for its delicate flavour and firm texture.

“It was an honour to pay tribute to Escoffier’s legacy. For this gala, we wanted to highlight Sa Pa’s exceptional produce. The sturgeon allowed us to craft a dish that stays true to the region while being refined through classic French technique,” said Mette.

Presented under the patronage of Disciples Escoffier International — a respected culinary association founded in France in 1954 — the dinner guided guests through a six-course experience that balanced tradition with innovation.

The menu began with a trio of amuse-bouches, followed by Ocean Pearls, a seafood dish combining freshness and subtlety with elegant presentation. At the centre of the meal was the Sa Pa sturgeon, prepared using French methods to enhance its natural qualities. This was followed by a head-to-tail duck course, where every part of the bird was thoughtfully used, promoting sustainable dining and reducing waste, complemented by seasonal vegetables and delicate sauces.

Guests were then served the Escoffier Legacy Sorbet, leading into Beef Rossini — a confit beef cheek paired with foie gras espuma and Périgueux sauce, each element carefully balanced to create a memorable dish. The evening concluded with a rum baba, soft and aromatic, offering a satisfying finish.

Peter Neto, General Manager of Hôtel de la Coupole, reflected on the event.

“This gala was a celebration not only of French culinary heritage but also of the remarkable natural bounty of Sa Pa," he said. "Watching our guests enjoy these dishes, crafted with such care, reminds us why our Michelin One Key recognition reflects both our culinary and hospitality standards.” — VNS