Artist Lê Hữu Hiếu honoured by the National Federation of UNESCO Associations in Japan

KANAZAWA — Vietnamese artist Lê Hữu Hiếu has been honoured with the title 'Pioneering Artist on the UNESCO Heritage Journey 2025' by the Federation of UNESCO Associations in Việt Nam and the Federation of UNESCO Associations in Japan.

Hiếu attended the international conference titled 'Cultural Industry - A Strategic Driver in Sustainable Development' and the 81st anniversary of the establishment of the Japanese Union of UNESCO Associations on October 17.

The organising committee emphasised that honouring Lê Hữu Hiếu with this title, highlights the role of artists as cultural custodians, contributing to UNESCO’s 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and Global Creative Industry Strategy.

The award honours individuals, artists and cultural practitioners, who have made significant contributions to preserving, promoting and sharing cultural values. It also affirms the social mission of art - to nurture collective memory, preserve identity and foster creativity rooted in heritage.

"For me, the best way to preserve culture is to let it grow," Hiếu said.

"Nearly 20 years of research into archaeology and regional cultural traits, combined with artistic exploration, have given me invaluable insights.

"The more cultural and historical data I gather, the better my work becomes. It’s like a tree’s roots reaching for water; when nourished, it naturally blooms.

"The art I pursue is just that, natural growth, roots seeking water, flowers blooming in their time."

Hiếu also expressed deep admiration for the vast cultural legacy inherited from past generations.

He added: "In recent years, I’ve seen many, from artists and artisans to cultural enthusiasts, dedicating themselves to elevating and celebrating these values.

"I hope that after the 50th Anniversary Exhibition, there will be even larger and more elaborate projects to continue elevating Việt Nam’s cultural heritage."

Earlier, on April 19, artist Lê Hữu Hiếu unveiled his large-scale installation 'From the Victory of Bạch Đằng to the Great Victory of April 30, 1975' on Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street in HCM.

The event was part of the national celebrations marking the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and Reunification.

With towering sculptures reaching several metres high, the exhibition made a powerful impression and contributed to Lê Hữu Hiếu being honoured with the title 'Pioneering Artist on the UNESCO Heritage Journey 2025.'

In this body of work, Lê Hữu Hiếu employed a symbolic, stylised approach to portray the silent heroes behind Việt Nam’s victories.

The figures are minimalist yet strong, resembling tree trunks rising from the motherland, symbolising the nation’s enduring vitality. Traditional materials such as jackfruit wood, rope, coconut fibre, jute and silk are artfully combined, evoking the strength and resilience of the Vietnamese spirit.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is the 'Guardian Spirit', distilled from Vietnamese folk beliefs, representing faith and the yearning for peace. Amid the shimmering lacquered surfaces and engraved verses from Trần Hưng Đạo’s Proclamation to the Generals, visitors can deeply feel the heroic spirit of Bạch Đằng and a profound gratitude to their ancestors.

Lê Hữu Hiếu, born in 1982, Hà Tĩnh Province, is a painter and visual artist with a background in architecture and archaeological research.

He held his solo exhibition Mặc (2014) at the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum, participated in the National Fine Arts Exhibition (2015) at the Việt Nam National Exhibition Centre and showcased his works at the Spectrum – Miami Art Fair 2016, as part of Contemporary Art Projects USA, a leading contemporary art programme in the United States.

In 2017, he presented his works in the Trio exhibition at the Việt Nam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies and represented Việt Nam at the 11th Florence Biennale at Fortezza da Basso, Florence, Italy.

In 2021, he held his solo exhibition Soul Energy in Italy. — VNS